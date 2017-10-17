Girls volleyball: Masuk Panthers shut out Cougars

Maria Castro-Rodriguez had 16 service points, 12 coming on aces, to lead the Masuk High girls volleyball team defeated Kolbe Cathedral, 3-0, on Monday.
Ana Castro-Rodriguez had 15 assists.
Brianna Craig had five kills.
Maria Castro-Rodriguez had 16 service points, 12 coming on aces, to lead the Masuk High girls volleyball team defeated Kolbe Cathedral, 3-0, on Monday.
Ana Castro-Rodriguez had 15 assists.
Brianna Craig had five kills.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484