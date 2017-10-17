Monroe Courier

Girls volleyball: Masuk Panthers shut out Cougars

By Monroe Courier on October 17, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Maria Castro-Rodriguez had 16 service points, 12 coming on aces, to lead the Masuk High girls volleyball team defeated Kolbe Cathedral, 3-0, on Monday.

Ana Castro-Rodriguez had 15 assists.

Brianna Craig had five kills.

