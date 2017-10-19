Monroe Courier

Long Hill United Methodist Church to hold spaghetti supper/free concert

By Julie Miller on October 19, 2017

The next installment in the Long Hill United Methodist Church spaghetti supper/concert series is set for Saturday, Oct. 21. It begins at 5:30 p.m., with our spaghetti and meatball dinner, which includes salad, beverages, dessert and more. The spaghetti dinners are $12, $11 for seniors and $5 for children 10 and younger.

At 7 p.m., our free concert features an evening of violin music with Darwin Shen, a Long Hill favorite every year. Long Hill United Methodist Church is at 6358 Main Street (route 111). For information, call 203-954-9691.

