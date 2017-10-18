Swimming and diving: Masuk honors four seniors

All in all, the Masuk High girls swim team’s Senior Night, on Tuesday, was a success.

The Panthers may have lost, falling 102.5-82.5 to Newtown, but Masuk honored its four seniors and continued to make strides as they head toward the postseason.

“They’re swimming great. A lot of good times, a lot of best times,” Masuk coach Mark McKee said.

Katya Hickey, Lily Palomba, Lauren Welch, and Kaley Youngcourt were recognized.

The 200 yard medley relay team of Elizabeth Stoelzel, Makenna Nicholas, Margaret Didio and Youngcourt came in first in a time of 1:59.15, beating Newtown’s fastest relay by five hundredths of a second.

Erika Stone won the 200 freestyle race in 2:09.23 and Becky Young was second in the event, clocking in at 2:15.63.

Nicholas was runner-up to Newtown’s Maddie Carter in the 200 individual medley, finishing in 2:24.70 to Carter’s 2:22.05.

Stoelzel was first in the 50 free in 25.91

Masuk’s best result in the diving competition was Juliana McCory’s third-place score of 146.65.

It was a very close finish in the first event out of the diving break, as Youngcourt came in second in the 100 butterfly making her final touch in 1:06.89 just behind Newtown’s Olivia Renkert who finished in 1:06.45. Didio was not far off, placing third in 1:07.09.

Stone tied Newtown’s Caroline Mahoney for second in the 100 free, each logging times of 1:00.16. Newtown’s Mary Hufziger was first in 55.30.

Young led the way in the 500, finishing in 5:54.81.

The 200 free relay of Stone, Didio, Zoe Helmke and Youngcourt was first in 1:50.81.

Stoelzel was second in the 100 backstroke race, recording a time of 1:03.88; Hufziger was first in 1:01.92.

Nicholas won the 100 breaststroke event in 1:12.66.

The 400 free relay of Young, Stone, Nicholas and Stoelzel was second in 4:09.17.

Masuk will host the South-West Conference championships on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m. McKee hopes his team puts in a strong effort in the conference meet but continues to improve heading into the season-ending state competitions.

“They’re showing all the signs that they’re going to be ready to go,” McKee said. “I want them to be peaking for the state finals and State Open the next week.”