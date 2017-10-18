Efficient Lady Panthers post victory

The usual offensive standouts — Kacey Lawrence and Gia DeLorenzo — accounted for all of the goals and assists in Masuk High’s 3-0 win over visiting non-conference girls soccer foe East Lyme on Saturday afternoon.

But Eleanor Brainard emphasized how well everybody played.

“It was really, truly, a team effort today,” said Brainard, adding that the Panthers executed their strategies in practice, making her all the more pleased with the outcome.

DeLorenzo pointed out that the Panthers had good communication on the field.

Lawrence scored twice and had an assist. DeLorenzo scored and set up another.

Masuk goalkeepers Jennifer Jacovino and Kelcie Killian combined to make three saves, with Killian stopping one shot on goal after relieving Jacovino midway through the second half after an injury.

“Good job by our two keepers to keep the shutout,” Lawrence said.

Defenders Chloe Shawah, Susan Mathews, Caeley Raymond and Mackenzie Deering played well.

Hannah Epifano and outside midfielders Madison Samperi, Kaitlyn Infante and Rachel Colegrove also had strong games in helping Masuk control the play in the middle third of the field.

The Panthers improved to 7-3-3 and East Lyme fell to 6-6-2.

Masuk piled up 14 shots, many of which were on goal, and East Lyme goalkeeper Hayley Sorrentino made seven saves.

The Panthers would have had more players on the score sheet, and Lawrence and DeLorenzo, for that matter, would have netted more goals, if not for the play of Sorrentino and the East Lyme defense, which blocked several shots.

“When we scored we didn’t relax too much. We didn’t say ‘this is all we need.’ We kept going,” Lawrence said.

The Panthers, beginning with Tuesday’s visit to Kolbe Cathedral of Bridgeport, still have three games remaining.

Following Thursday’s visit from New Fairfield, the Panthers will close out the campaign with a visit to one-loss Woodland, another out-of-conference program.

Brainard said, “It’s good to play schools out of conference because they play differently. When we get into states and play so-and-so they have more confidence.”

“Playing better teams makes us play better,” DeLorenzo added.