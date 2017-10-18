Monroe Courier

Trumbull man arrested for People’s Bank robbery

By Monroe Courier on October 18, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Monroe police arrested a Trumbull man in connection with the robbery at People’s United Bank, 435 Main Street, on Sept. 14.

Joseph Grosso

Joseph Grosso, 33, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny and criminal possession of a pistol/revolver. Grosso was held on a $150,000 bond. After processing, police said, he was transported to Bridgeport Superior Court for arraignment.

Police said Grosso displayed a handgun during the robbery and stole more than $11,000. During the investigation, police said, detectives were able to identify Grosso as the suspect.

Police responded to a holdup alarm at the bank at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14. According to police, bank employees reported that just before closing a man entered the bank and demanded cash from a bank teller. The suspect, described as a white male, 25 to 30 years old, brandished a handgun.

Police said no injuries were reported. The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association was offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the bank robbery.

