Methodist church hosts Sew-A-Thon

A Sew-A-Thon to support Dress a Girl Around the World will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 515 Cutler’s Farm Road. Dress a Girl Around the World is a Campaign under Hope 4 Women International bringing dignity to women around the world since 2006. Hope 4 Women International is a non-denominational independent Christian organization. If you would like to help but can’t attend, there are several ways to contribute — donate fabric to help make the dresses and/or ask for a dress kit to make one or more at home. This is a fun afternoon of sewing, learning and getting to know new people.Call Liz Skarzynski 203-257-7174 to register or ask for more information. If your church or organization is interested in hosting an event, contact Skarzynski for more information.