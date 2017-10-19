Parks & Rec notes: Aqua cycle class set

For more program information and registration, visit the Parks & Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Aqua cycle class

Aqua Cycling is a spinning class and aqua aerobics class rolled into one. It offers not only fitness benefits, such as a 600to 900 calories per hour burned, but also healing and rehabilitative effects. Water shoes and bathing suits are required. Offered Monday and Wednesdays at Masuk Pool from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Session 2 — Mondays, Nov. 6 through 27 or Wednesdays, Nov. 1 through 29 (no class 11/22). Fees are $70 residents/$80 non-residents.

Young actors workshop

Join Two Planks Theater Company’s Artistic Director Susan Halliwell for an eight-week theater program geared toward introducing and preparing young actors for training in performance. The workshop offers children (ages 8 to 13) instruction in acting technique through improvisational theatre games and emphasizes the development of strong performance skills. This session will conclude with a show for family and friends on Dec. 16. Workshops are Tuesdays/Thursdays Nov. 7 through Dec. 14 (no class 11/23) from 4 to 6 p.m. at St Jude Parish Center. Fees are $215 residents/$236 non-residents.

Youth swim lessons (ages 4+)

Lessons are based on a logical, six-level progression that helps swimmers develop their water safety, survival and swimming skills. It is designed to give participants a positive learning experience. The prerequisite for each level is the successful demonstration of skills from the preceding level, except for Level 1, which has no prerequisites. Maximum of six participants per class for Levels 1-3. Maximum of eight participants per class for levels 4 and 5. Session 3 — Mondays/Wednesdays, Oct. 30 through Nov. 15. Times — Level 1, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Level 2, 7 to 7:30 p.m., Level 3, 7:30 to 8:15 p.m., Level 4/5, 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Registration deadline is Oct. 23. Fees are Level 1 and 2, $60 resident/$70 non-resident; Level 3 and higher, $70 resident/$80 non-resident.

Youth basketball leagues

Register now to avoid the late registration fee and to participate in player evaluations. The Rec Basketball League provides an opportunity for boys and girls (grades 3 through 12) to become acquainted with the skills and techniques necessary to play the game. All registration is based on grade. Leagues play a nine- or 10-game season, generally running November through the end of March.

A series of evaluation sessions will be conducted for players. These sessions are for team placement. Evaluations dates will be posted online when finalized. Arrive 15 minutes early with your evaluation number already attached to your shirt. Player evaluation numbers will be emailed Nov. 9 and will not be provided on the day of evaluations (if you choose to not receive general email blasts, you will not receive this information). Anyone who does not attend evaluations will be placed on a team by the league director. Anyone who registers after Nov. 7 does not participate in player evaluations and will also be placed on a team by the league director.

The fee of $200 per player includes their basketball shirt. If registering after Nov. 17, the registration fee is $235 (Nov. 24 for the high school league). Third child in the family pays half price. The fee covers most costs necessary to operate the league (basketball shirt, gym supervision, referees, custodians, awards, equipment, etc.). Registration deadline to participate in the league is Dec. 8. Make sure your household account is setup to accept email blasts so you can receive important league information. Visit our website for schedule information.

Rec basketball coaches

Adults are needed to coach the teams (not high school league). Requests to coach with another parent of a participant cannot be honored. The league director will select head coaches from those who apply. If interested, download application and background check at www.MonroeRec.org and submit to the Parks & Rec office, email to [email protected] or fax to 203-452-2958.

Great Hollow Lake bathrooms to close

The last day the bathrooms at Great Hollow Lake will be opened is Sunday, Nov. 5, as the bathhouse will close to be winterized and drained for the season on Monday, Nov. 6. The small heaters, installed many years ago via a donation from the Panthers Soccer Camp, do not heat the entire building and are only effective enough when it is slightly cold but not for the winter. The existing heaters keep the bathrooms open from Columbus Day [the former closing time] to beginning of November and allows them to reopen earlier in April than when they previously opened towards the end of April.