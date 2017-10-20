Monroe community briefs

DTC holding food drive this weekend

The Democrat Town Committee will be hosting a food drive Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stop and Shop. All donations will go directly to the Monroe Food Pantry. A list of items needed can be found at http://www.monroect.org/content/343/351/387/1255/1259.aspx

Farewell dinner for Vavrek

The Monroe Republican Town Committee will be honoring outgoing First Selectman Steve

Vavrek on Friday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Stone Barn, 175 Shelton Road.

Vavrek is being honored for his eight years as first selectman as well as his time on the Town Council as vice-chairman, Parks & Recreation Commission as vice-chair, and a member of the Monroe Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of the Water Pollution Control Authority, a Trumbull-Monroe Health District member and the AYSO Regional Commissioner. The cost is $60 per person. This includes gift-buffet dinner-and cash bar. State Rep. JP Sredzinski will be the master of ceremonies.

For more information, call Enid Lipeles at 203-261- 2349 or email at [email protected]

Booth Library holds donation day

Fall book donation day in Newtown will be Sunday, Oct. 29, from noon to 5 p.m. Donations of new and gently used books, puzzles, games, CDs, DVDs and LPs can be conveniently dropped off behind the C.H. Booth Library, 25 South Main St., Newtown. Volunteers will help unload the donations and provide a tax receipt. This event will happen rain or shine. Sponsored by the Friends of the C. H. Booth Library, all proceeds benefit the library.

Paper shredding event fundraiser set

United Methodist Church of Monroe’s next paper shredding fundraiser will be Saturday, Nov. 4, (rain or shine) from 9 a.m. to noon at Village Square, 401 Route 111 (across from McDonald’s).

The event will benefit missions near and far. Individuals and businesses are welcome. Cost will be $10 standard archive box (15”x12”x10”) — prices increase $5 according to container size. Payment is either cash, or checks more than $30 (made out to UMC Monroe).

For more information, visit www.umcmonroe.org or contact at [email protected]​ or by phone at (203) 268-8395​.

Bus trip to Mohegan Sun

The Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII Council No. 5987 are sponsoring a bus trip to Mohegan Sun Casino on Nov. 5. Bus leaves from Village Square in Monroe promptly at 10 a.m. (arrive at 9:45), return approximately 7:30 p.m. Price is $35 per person which includes food voucher, fee bets, door prize, 50/50 raffle, beverages and snacks for bus ride. Seating is limited, call 203-452-0468 to reserve your seat. All proceeds benefit the Knights of Columbus’ many charities.

Agriscience and Biotechnology Center to hold open house

An open house for eighth graders from Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Orange, Redding, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull is being held at the Trumbull Regional Agriscience and Biotechnology Center located at Trumbull High School, 536 Daniels Farm Road. Eighth graders and their parents will learn about the Regional 4-year high school program specializing in animal science, floral design, biotechnology, equine science, natural resources and much more. You are welcome to attend the open house during one of the following sessions: Thursday, Nov. 2; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., or 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 203-452-4200.

Bereavement support

St. Jude Parish of Monroe is offering a free nine-month Bereavement Support Group. The group will meet twice a month on Wednesday 2:30 to 4 p.m. September, October and November and then once a month from December through May. To register call the Parish Office at 203-261-6404.

Dump tickets

Dump tickets are available for purchase at Town Hall Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are also available for sale at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library on Friday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday conversations

First Selectman Steve Vavrek and Interim Superintendent John Battista will be available to meet with the public once a month. Vavrek and Battista will be available to discuss questions and concerns residents may have about the town and schools on a monthly basis. The Saturday Morning Conservations will be held at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library’s Rotary Room one Saturday a month from 10 a.m. to noon. Meetings have been scheduled through April. The dates are: Nov. 11, Jan. 20, Feb. 10, March 10 and April 28.