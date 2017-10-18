Award-winning play kicks off Two Planks season

Monroe’s Two Planks Theater Co. kicks off its fourth main stage season on Friday, Oct. 20, with the presentation of August: Osage County.

The highly acclaimed play received both the Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize when it premiered in 2007. It was made into a star-studded film of the same name in 2013 featuring notable actors including Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Sam Shepard, Ewan McGregor, Juliette Lewis, Dermot Mulrony, and Benedict Cumberbach.

Two Planks Executive Director Brooke Burling said that the powerful source material that drew so many great actors to the film also attracted performers to audition for the company’s local stage production.

“We are fortunate in our area to have so many great people who perform locally on stage,” said Burling. “And actors are always curious what shows your theater will be doing next. But when we told people we were going to do Tracy Letts’ play, actors eyes just lit up.

“It is just such a strong play and tells the story of a damaged, all-American family coming to terms with the baggage in their lives. We had hoped when Susan (Halliwell, the company’s

artistic director) chose the show that we would be fortunate to work with some great, local talent … and we weren’t wrong.”

A testament to the draw of the material is the number of the show’s returning actors who had worked with Two Planks in the past. The show reunites Gillian Bailey, George and Susan Kulp, and Jean Budney, who had performed together in Two Planks’ 2016 play, Blithe Spirit.

They are joined by Jacqueline MacLean and Carolyn Savoia from the company’s presentation of Gypsy, John Ponzini (La Cage), Al Bhatt (DeathTrap), Robert Halliwell (Glass Menagerie and Next to Normal), and Cassie Gerace (The Littler Mermaid). Newcomers Sheila Duckworth, Steve Heidebrecht, and Charles Merlis round out the cast.

The dark comedy tells the story of three daughters who return to their parents’ Oklahoma home after their father mysteriously disappears. The play reveals the underbelly of the family’s life, humorously reopening old wounds that had scarred over in years past. Equally important, said Burling, was that the show allowed Two Planks to maintain its local roots as well as give back to the community.

“While we’re fortunate to work with so many great actors from across southwestern Connecticut, we are thrilled that a number of our cast are from right here in Monroe,” said Burling. “Gillian (Bailey) and Al (Bhatt) are both experienced performers from right here in town, as is Masuk senior Cassie Gerace. And we have Monroe resident Sheila Duckworth making her stage debut with us, so that’s really special.

“But beyond just working with local talent, August: Osage County gives us the chance to present a topical play of significant importance and use the show to give back to the community as well,” added Burling.

Part of the appeal of the show was also its investigation of the dark underbelly of addiction and how drug abuse could tear a family apart. In the play, the matriarch of the family suffers from

prescription pain medication addiction, and Two Planks wanted to illustrate the damage addiction caused, especially in light of the country’s current opioid epidemic.

As a public service, the company will be bringing together a panel of notable experts for a talk-back session following the show’s opening weekend Sunday matinee performance. The discussion is free and open to the public, and participants do not have to see the play to be able to attend. The panel will discuss various aspects of addiction, take questions from the audience, and reflect on the impact of substance abuse and addiction, both in the play and life in general.

Two Planks’ August: Osage County is directed by David Halliwell and opens Friday, Oct. 20. It runs two weekends through Oct. 29. Performances are held at the United Methodist Church of Monroe, 515 Cutlers Farm Road, Friday and Saturday nights beginning at 8 p.m., with a Sunday matinee weekly at 5 p.m.

The Community Conversation talk back session will take place on Sunday, Oct. 22, and will begin immediately following the show (approximately 8 p.m.).

Discounted, advance-sale tickets are $20 general admission, $18 for students and seniors, and are available on the company’s website, www.twoplankstheater.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the night of any show for $25 general admission, $20 for students and seniors.