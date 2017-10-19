Monroe Senior Center calendar: Oct. 20-27

Monroe Courier

The Monroe Senior Center is open Monday – Friday, 8:30 to 4:30, Wednesdays until 8 and Saturdays 8:30 to noon. Transportation by appointment. For additional information, call 203-452-2815.

Friday, Oct. 20

9:15 Easy Does It

9:30 Trip Registration

10 Knit & Crochet

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Pickleball

1 Chorus

Saturday, Oct. 21

10 Classic Movie

Monday, Oct. 23

9 Poker

9:30 Hairdresser

9:30 Beginners Tai Chi

9:30 Quilting

10 CT Post Mall

10:30 Pickleball

11 Right, Center, Right Game

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Bingo

Tuesday, Oct. 24

8:30 Intermediate Yoga

9 Cholesterol Screening

9:30 Trip Registration

10 Beginners Yoga

10 Mexican Train

1:30 Bridge

2 Birthday Social

Wednesday, Oct. 25

9 TRIAD Walkers

9 Pinochle

9:15 Tai Chi – intermediate

9:30 Voice Lessons

11 Stretch and Strengthen

11 Current Events

11 Canasta

1 Quilting

1:30 Bridge

1:30 Writing Workshop

5:30 iPad Help

6 Bachata

Thursday, Oct. 26

9: Poker

9:30 Bridge

9:30 Chess

9:30 Mah Jongg

10 Member’s Advisory Council

10 Ceramics

11 Gentle Yoga

12:30 Movie

12:30 Duplicate Bridge

1:30 Bridge

2 Life Happens

Friday, Oct. 27

9:15 Easy Does It

9:30 Trip Registration

9:30 Hairdresser

10 Knit & Crochet

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Pickleball

1 Chorus

 

2017 Trips

Oct. 20-27 — Bermuda Cruise

Nov. 1 — Mohegan Sun Casino

Dec. 5-7 — A Lancaster Christmas

2018

March 6-20 South Pacific Wonders

April 12-21 Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria

April 20-27 Bermuda cruise

Sept. 9-17 Treasures of Northern California

Oct. 11-26 Albuquerque Balloon Festival

