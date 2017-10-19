Monroe Senior Center calendar: Oct. 20-27

The Monroe Senior Center is open Monday – Friday, 8:30 to 4:30, Wednesdays until 8 and Saturdays 8:30 to noon. Transportation by appointment. For additional information, call 203-452-2815.
Friday, Oct. 20
9:15 Easy Does It
9:30 Trip Registration
10 Knit & Crochet
12:30 Mah Jongg
1 Pickleball
1 Chorus
Saturday, Oct. 21
10 Classic Movie
Monday, Oct. 23
9 Poker
9:30 Hairdresser
9:30 Beginners Tai Chi
9:30 Quilting
10 CT Post Mall
10:30 Pickleball
11 Right, Center, Right Game
12:30 Mah Jongg
1 Bingo
Tuesday, Oct. 24
8:30 Intermediate Yoga
9 Cholesterol Screening
9:30 Trip Registration
10 Beginners Yoga
10 Mexican Train
1:30 Bridge
2 Birthday Social
Wednesday, Oct. 25
9 TRIAD Walkers
9 Pinochle
9:15 Tai Chi – intermediate
9:30 Voice Lessons
11 Stretch and Strengthen
11 Current Events
11 Canasta
1 Quilting
1:30 Bridge
1:30 Writing Workshop
5:30 iPad Help
6 Bachata
Thursday, Oct. 26
9: Poker
9:30 Bridge
9:30 Chess
9:30 Mah Jongg
10 Member’s Advisory Council
10 Ceramics
11 Gentle Yoga
12:30 Movie
12:30 Duplicate Bridge
1:30 Bridge
2 Life Happens
Friday, Oct. 27
9:15 Easy Does It
9:30 Trip Registration
9:30 Hairdresser
10 Knit & Crochet
12:30 Mah Jongg
1 Pickleball
1 Chorus
2017 Trips
Oct. 20-27 — Bermuda Cruise
Nov. 1 — Mohegan Sun Casino
Dec. 5-7 — A Lancaster Christmas
2018
March 6-20 South Pacific Wonders
April 12-21 Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria
April 20-27 Bermuda cruise
Sept. 9-17 Treasures of Northern California
Oct. 11-26 Albuquerque Balloon Festival