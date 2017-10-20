Second arrest made in Jockey Hollow Road home theft

Police made a second arrest in connection with the theft of items from a Jockey Hollow Road home in August.

Bianca Garnett, 26, of Waterbury, was arrested on a warrant for charges of conspiracy to commit larceny and using a motor vehicle without permission. The arrest was made at Bridgeport Superior Court, said police. Garnett was transported there from York Correctional Center, where she is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges. Garnett was given a $25,000 bond, but she remains incarcerated.

Police said Garnett was hired by the homeowners to house-sit while they were away. During that time, police said, Garnett allowed other people into the home and some $4,000 worth of items were stolen, some of which were taken to a pawn shop.

Police said the residents returning home from vacation immediately noticed “big tool items” missing from their garage as well as cash from the home. Through the police investigation, it was learned that Garnett had used the homeowner’s car to take the items to area pawn shops.

This was the second arrest in connection with this larceny, said police. Jennifer Spezzano, 38, of Waterbury, was arrested on a warrant for charges of third-degree larceny, third-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, and using a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission last month.

Police said Spezzano, a friend of the house sitter, had pawned items stolen from the home. Spezzano was released after posting a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 28.