Fall foliage hike, exploration Oct. 22

Monroe’s annual fall foliage hike and exploration led by Park Ranger Dave Solek is set for the newly-refurbished Chalk Hill Nature Trail on Sunday, Oct. 22, starting at 2 p.m.

“Connecticut’s woodlands are poised to present a brilliant display of colors this fall given spring and summer rainfall amounts and moderate temperatures,” stated the Connecticut Office of Tourism.

The Monroe outing offers families and leaf peepers a great opportunity for seasonal photos. There is no charge. Hikers are asked to assemble at 1:45 p.m. behind the former Chalk Hill School, 375 Fan Hill Road, where ample parking is available.

Over a tree-lined route covering about a third-of-a-mile and terrain suitable for all ages and abilities, hikers are invited to explore two old mine shafts and a landmark called Whale Rock.

Solek’s commentary identifies the trees, ferns and wildflowers that overlay the site.

A team led by Brendon Stuart upgraded the trail and amphitheater seating earlier this summer as an Eagle Scout project.

The outing is co-sponsored by the Parks & Recreation Department, Conservation and Water Resources Commission and Land Trust and Tree Conservancy.

Monroe’s Junior League converted the site into a nature preserve in the early 1980s.