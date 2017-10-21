Monroe Courier

Fall foliage hike, exploration Oct. 22

By Monroe Courier on October 21, 2017

Park Ranger Dave Solek the trail leader.

Monroe’s annual fall foliage hike and exploration led by Park Ranger Dave Solek is set for the newly-refurbished Chalk Hill Nature Trail on Sunday, Oct. 22, starting at 2 p.m.  

“Connecticut’s woodlands are poised to present a brilliant display of colors this fall given spring and summer rainfall amounts and moderate temperatures,” stated the Connecticut Office of Tourism.  

The Monroe outing offers families and leaf peepers a great opportunity for seasonal photos. There is no charge. Hikers are asked to assemble at 1:45 p.m. behind the former Chalk Hill School, 375 Fan Hill Road, where ample parking is available.      

Over a tree-lined route covering about a third-of-a-mile and terrain suitable for all ages and abilities, hikers are invited to explore two old mine shafts and a landmark called Whale Rock.  

Solek’s commentary identifies the trees, ferns and wildflowers that overlay the site.

A team led by Brendon Stuart upgraded the trail and amphitheater seating earlier this summer as an Eagle Scout project.  

The outing is co-sponsored by the Parks & Recreation Department, Conservation and Water Resources Commission and Land Trust and Tree Conservancy.

Monroe’s Junior League converted the site into a nature preserve in the early 1980s.

