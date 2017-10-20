Police Log: Oct. 9-15

The Monroe Police Department responded to 27 alarms and 16 medical emergencies between Oct. 9 and Oct. 15.

Monday, Oct. 9

2:06 a.m. — Police are currently applying for an arrest warrant in connection with a one-vehicle accident along Route 34, which resulted in a search for the driver, who had fled the scene. Police said the vehicle had flipped over on its side, knocked over two pedestrian yield signs and was pinned against a tree. When officers arrived, the driver was not at the scene. Police, using the canine, then searched the area but were unable to find the driver. The incident remains under investigation.

9:10 a.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred in the McDonald’s parking lot off Route 111. No injuries were reported.

12:58 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Route 25 at the Trumbull town line. No injuries were reported.

7:56 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Cutler’s Farm Road, which blocked a portion of the roadway. No injuries were reported.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

1:14 p.m. —.A two-vehicle accident occurred on Moose Hill Road at Route 111. No injuries were reported.

4 p.m. — Police responded to a complaint of an individual causing a disturbance at the school administration office on Old Newtown Road. Police said the person was an “irate parent” who was “yelling and causing a scene” in the main officer. The individual was given a verbal warning.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

7:01 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Route 25 near Bart Center. No injuries were reported.

Thursday, Oct. 12

2:54 p.m. — Police received a report of political signs being damaged along Hammertown Road. The individual requested extra patrols in the area. Police are investigating.

4:23 p.m. — A three-vehicle accident on Hillcrest Road near Route 25 left one person injured.

Friday, Oct. 13

2:23 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Pepper Street at Route 25. No injuries were reported.

5:02 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Purdy Hill Road and Porters Hill Road. No injuries were reported.

5:52 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Cross Hill Street and Elm Street. No injuries were reported.

Saturday, Oct. 14

2:06 a.m. — Police arrested Maria Ramirez, 26, of West Haven, after she allegedly left the scene of a one-vehicle accident in which she lost control of her car and hit a telephone pole on Route 34. Upon arriving at the scene, police found the accident, but the driver was gone. Officers, with the canine, searched the area but found no one. After running the license plate, Monroe police were led to a West Haven address. When officers went to the West Haven address, police said, Ramirez admitted to driving the vehicle and leaving the scene. Ramirez was arrested on charges of evading responsibility, failure to maintain lane and traveling too fast for conditions. She was released on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Oct. 24.

11:48 a.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Route 59 and Stanley Road. No injuries were reported.

Sunday, Oct. 15

10:20 a.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 25 and Route 59, near the Rite Aid. No injuries were reported.

12:28 p.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Moose Hill Road near Route 111. No injuries were reported.

11:30 p.m. — Paul A. Moretti, 41, of Wheeler Road, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. An officer on patrol first observed a vehicle with a broken headlight traveling slowly in Gaslight Square, said police. The officer followed the vehicle, pulling it over on Cross Hill Road near Brookside Drive. While questioning Moretti, said police, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Moretti then failed a field sobriety test, said police, and he was arrested. Moretti posted a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Oct. 30.