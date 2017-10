The Masuk High girls volleyball team won its eighth straight decision with a 3-2 win over Joel Barlow on Wednesday.

Ana Castro-Rodriguez had 40 assists to lead the Panthers to the 16-25, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12 victory.

Maria Castro-Rodriguez had 27 digs and three kills.

Brianna Craig had 12 kills and seven blocks.

Barlow was led by Ava Campano ( 22 kills, 11 digs), Kiara Robichaud (12 kills, 19 digs) and Scotland Davis (14 digs).