Mammograms save lives

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 41,000 women in the United States will die

this year from breast cancer and that more than 450 will be right here in Connecticut.

These numbers warrant attention because when detected early, a woman’s chance of surviving breast cancer increases. Breast cancer screening exams can help detect the disease at its earliest stages of development, often resulting in less aggressive treatments and ultimately saving lives.

“Mammograms are the best route to find breast cancer early, when it is relatively easier to treat

and before it is big enough to feel or cause symptoms”, said Lisa McCooey, director of the Department of Public Health Comprehensive Cancer Program. “Getting screened regularly could save your life.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women of all races and ethnicities. Connecticut ranks third in the nation for breast cancer screening rates in women 40 years and older (79.8 percent) which is higher than the national rate of 72.8 percent. The 2014 Connecticut incidence of breast cancer was 137.8 per 100,000 women — the second highest rate in the U.S. Yet, the 2014 Connecticut breast cancer mortality rate was 19.1 per 100,000 women – the sixth lowest rate in the U.S.

These rates highlight the importance of detecting breast cancer early when treatments are more effective. [Source: statecancerprofiles.cancer.gov]. For more information, contact the Monroe Health Department at (203) 452-2818.