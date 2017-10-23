Time for the Great Pumpkin Fair

Monroe Elementary School will host the 39th annual Great Pumpkin Fair Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy children’s games, food, moon bounce, obstacle course, face painting, entertainment, vendor tables and a silent auction. Among the items up for silent bid are passes to Disney World, Tampa Busch Garden, Adventure Park and Museum of Modern Art; ski tickets; and various sports memorabilia. Plus there will be a smaller raffle for toys, themed baskets, arts and crafts kits and more. There will be indoor and outdoor activities, rain or shine. Monroe Elementary School is at 375 Monroe Turnpike. Pictured, from left, are Olivia Fensore (second grade), Giavana Fensore (fourth grade), Nicholas Domenici (second grade) and 3-year-old Matthew Domenici.