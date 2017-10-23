Monroe Courier

Time for the Great Pumpkin Fair

By Monroe Courier on October 23, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Monroe Elementary School will host the 39th annual Great Pumpkin Fair Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy children’s games, food, moon bounce, obstacle course, face painting, entertainment, vendor tables and a silent auction. Among the items up for silent bid are passes to Disney World, Tampa Busch Garden, Adventure Park and Museum of Modern Art; ski tickets; and various sports memorabilia. Plus there will be a smaller raffle for toys, themed baskets, arts and crafts kits and more. There will be indoor and outdoor activities, rain or shine. Monroe Elementary School is at 375 Monroe Turnpike. Pictured, from left, are Olivia Fensore (second grade), Giavana Fensore (fourth grade), Nicholas Domenici (second grade) and 3-year-old Matthew Domenici.

Related posts:

  1. Retired Teachers Association meet Oct. 8
  2. Masuk High Merit Semi-Finalists, Commended Scholars
  3. Local student accepted to West Point summer program
  4. Moore tours essay winner around Capitol

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Letter: Kellogg gets results Next Post Letter: Supports Hunsberger for first selectman
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress