Yankee Fisherman, Oct. 19: #OwenStrong Tournament, Art of the Angler, more

The #OwenStrong Tournament is about to come to an end, with a celebration and fundraiser scheduled for Saturday in Clinton. Toby Lapinski of The Fisherman joins us to talk about some of the major donations going toward helping a fellow angler in need.

Then we’ll by joined by Glenn Pontier, executive director of the Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum, to talk about the annual Art of the Angler Show, set to take place in Danbury Nov. 4-5

