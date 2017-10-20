Monroe Courier

Masuk harriers 10th, 11th at SWC championship

By Andy Hutchison on October 20, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Masuk High’s Zaccherei Morra (234) and Zachary Gingras race up a hill. — Andy Hutchison photos

Masuk High’s girls and boys cross country teams raced in the South-West Conference championship meet at Bethel High’s challenging and hilly-in-spots course on Wednesday.

The girls placed 10th with a five-runner total of 319 points and the boys were 11th with 322.

Pomperaug of Southbury, with 34 points, led the girls.

Newtown, with 44, was tops among the boys.

Sneha Sureshanand leads a pack of runners.

Masuk’s Sneha Sureshanand placed 53rd in a time of 24:43.29 to lead the Panthers.

Katherine Samonek was 62nd in 25:27.58.

Haya Shilleh came in 64th in 25:56.71.

Gabriela Batsu was 69th in 26:25.83.

Annirose Gaber placed 71st with a time of 26:42.30.

On the boys’ side, Zaccheri Morra came in 57th in 19:25.26.

Colin Raymond placed 58th in 19:28.94.

Zachary Gingras was 60th in 19:37.35.

Gabriel Rodrigues came across the line in 72nd place with a time of 20:41.04.

Aidan Donnelly was 77th in 21:05.26.

