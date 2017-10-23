Letter: Supports Kellogg for first selectman

To the Editor:

This letter is in support of Ken Kellogg for first selectman. For those of you who don’t know me, I am a local physician who has been taking care of Monroe residents for the past 27 years, I also serve as medical advisor to the Monroe Health Department.

Many of you know or have read about Ken Kellogg’s characteristic of going beyond the call of duty. Three years ago, Trumbull suddenly pulled out of the Trumbull-Monroe Health District, leaving Monroe scrambling to set up our own department. That task (which was a tremendous undertaking) was given to Ken Kellogg.

As a witness, I can attest that Ken spent hundreds of hours dealing with the state Department of Public Health, and also fighting for assets from the old health district that belonged to Monroe. Ken hired an interim director of health, then a permanent director — Nancy Brault — who turned out to be one of the best directors of health in the state.

Ken wrote new employment contracts, health ordinances, department policies and procedures. He purchased new equipment, refurbished old equipment, got it inspected, found new space at town hall, etc. Ken also created a new board of directors of which I was one. He then developed an educational program to train the board. I recall those meetings. He had handouts, PowerPoint presentations and lectures on our responsibilities. All of this was done under budget and within tight time constraints.

I have had experience in dealing with several other Departments of Health and can tell you that, thanks to Ken Kellogg, Monroe now has a professional department staffed with trained and certified personnel, which is one of the most efficient and responsive in the region.

I am going to vote for Ken Kellogg, and if you want someone who goes beyond the call of duty as your first selectman, I urge you to vote for him as well.

Michael O’Reilly M.D.

Medical Advisor Monroe Health Department