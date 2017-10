Paige Hine had 26 service points when Masuk High defeated New Fairfield, 3-0 (25-3, 25-17, 25-17) in an SWC girls volleyball match on Friday.

Maria Castro-Rodriguez had four aces, six digs and nine service points.

Ana Castro-Rodriguez had two aces, 20 assists and six digs.

Hine added 11 aces, six kills and a block.