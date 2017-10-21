Masuk remains perfect with 49-0 triumph

Matt Hersch threw for four touchdowns to lead Masuk High to a 49-0 road victory over Brookfield on Friday night.
Coach Joe Lato’s Panthers are 6-0. Brookfield is 3-3.
Hersch connected with Nicholas Lorusso from 10 yards out and tossed a 9-yard TD to Ryan Shaw in the first quarter.
Lorusso hauled in scoring passes of 14 and 8 yards around a 2-yard TD run by Hersch to give Masuk a 35-0 lead at the half.
Jack Roberge ran for an 18-yard score in the third quarter and Michael Zuk took it home on an 18-yard run in the final period.
Nolan McCarter was perfect on his seven conversion kicks.