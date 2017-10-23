Monroe Courier

Letter: Kellogg gets the job done

To the Editor:

When Trumbull pulled out of the joint health district, our community was left scrambling. We needed a cost-effective solution that met our needs while complying with requirements under state law.

Thanks to the tremendous efforts of Ken Kellogg, the Monroe Health Department was created in only five weeks after establishing our new Board of Health. He worked in a collaborative way, with our bipartisan board, to assist us in identifying needs, helped with our search for a director, and established local authority by changing our town code.

Ken Kellogg gets involved, gets the job done, and gets my vote.

Dennis Condon

Chairman

Monroe Board of Health

