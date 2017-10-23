Letter: Why I’m running for office

To the Editor:

I need to fix things that don’t work quite right. As Monroe’s tax rate has climbed more than 25 percent, services contracted, all compounded by the challenges in Hartford, my radar went off. I need to do something. To build a more attractive Monroe, we need to do two things that many think are impossible. We need to lower taxes while we support our schools and invest in our future. That is the trick.

While I’m new to government, I’m a professional innovator with a successful track record. I’ve built some of the fastest growing businesses in Connecticut, one right from my basement here in Monroe. These businesses worked on, and solved complex problems that resemble Town Hall in many ways. In helping community banks across the country, I’ve spent the last 20 years dealing with DC and state regulators on one side, and innovating solutions to deal with them on the other. In both of these businesses, we re-engineered how things were done, making them better and faster, while reducing their costs by 75 percent.

Our mill rate has risen more than 25 percent in the last eight years, putting us in the worst quarter of property tax rates in Connecticut. Put simply, this makes Monroe uncompetitive for families and businesses. To change this direction requires innovative thinking that we haven’t had in Town Hall. Our direction will not change without us choosing change, and that is why I’m asking for your vote to Town Council on Nov. 7.

Andy Greenawalt