Letter: Kellogg cares for family, community

To the Editor:

During this campaign you’ll hear words like leadership, results and experience describe the Republican candidate for first selectman, Ken Kellogg. While these are accurate, allow me to provide a different perspective.  

From our years volunteering on the ambulance, I watched Ken perform CPR on cardiac arrest victims, and I’ve witnessed him consoling children as he treated their parents suffering from overdose.  More recently, I’ve seen him raise his children, both students at Masuk.

Yes, Ken Kellogg is a leader, but he’s also a compassionate public servant who cares deeply for his family and his community. Therefore, I’m confidently supporting Ken Kellogg for first selectman.

JP Sredzinski

State Representative

