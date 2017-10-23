Letter: Writer sets record straight on stance

To the Editor:

Sue Koneff’s background search was as thorough as her failed SEEC complaint. At least she proved I am real. She did not, however, represent what I actually said.

I raised two issues in my letter. One Monroe, aka the Purple People, are actually Democrats, paid for by the Democrats, yet refuse to state they are Democrats. They cannot be nonpartisan and then refuse to criticize their own side. (A few candidates have criticized the Governor since the letter was printed).

The second issue is Democrat economic policies have put Connecticut in the mess they are in. Sue is correct that I created a sign (actually an 8-foot-tall banner) of the current Woodbury first selectman as Josef Stalin stating you will speak when I say so, got it. What she failed to mention is why. This is typical of Democrat smear tactics.

The town of Woodbury is suing a resident who refuses to purchase a permit to put up political displays on his own property. (Woodbury v Arras)

I suggest all Monroe residents see the Fox 61 story about it on their website. You decide what the facts are.

Sue stated I “began posting some very negative and controversial ideas” on Fight for Monroe’s Facebook page. Sue admitted her fellow Democrats decided when they saw something controversial; they threw me out of the group and silenced dissent, sounds just like Stalin.

Sue also stated “I cannot think that Sean Murphy has an agenda, and perhaps a problem.” Note the insinuation that I have mental issues. Yet another smear tactic. There is a book from Saul Alinsky called Rules for Radicals. The 13th tactic: pick the target, freeze it, personalize it and polarize it. (page 130).

Sue spent most of her letter attacking my credibility. She did not dispute my points, which shows they are valid.

Sean Murphy