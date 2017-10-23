Letter: Patronage over public safety

To the Editor:

Democrats running for selectman keep insisting taxpayers hire them someone to do economic development. Two Democrats have hired an EDC director with little/no results. Both hires then went to work in Bridgeport alongside a number of Monroe’s Democrat Town Committee members already entrenched there. Can you say political patronage?

Under Republican Steve Vavrek, taxpayers haven’t been charged a dime for the $20 million worth of new commercial construction.

Monroe was forced to cut more than $100,000 from police and fire services in 2017 due to Democrat Dan Malloy; and now the Monroe Democrats want to choose patronage hires over public safety.