Letter: Kellogg gets results

To the Editor:

I wanted to send along a personal endorsement for Ken Kellogg, running for Monroe’s first selectman. Ken cares about our town and will work hard for Monroe’s families.

His dedication to our community is obvious. He doesn’t just attend meetings — he delivers and gets results. As a member of the Economic Development Commission, I am dedicated to supporting our Monroe businesses while growing our commercial grand list. Ken has demonstrated his commitment to supporting these efforts. His experience and leadership in large companies, municipal government and running a small business makes him the ideal candidate. Please join me on Nov. 7 and vote for Ken Kellogg.

Donna Verdisco

Trotters Lane

 

