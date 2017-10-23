Letter: Supports Hunsberger for first selectman

To the Editor:

Recently I had the opportunity to attend the first selectman candidates’ debate at the Pizza & Politics Night at the Wheeler Library. I came away very favorably impressed with Dan Hunsberger’s clear-eyed approach to addressing the issues facing Monroe.

He has done his homework, knows the issues, know the players (Republican and Democrat) and plans to move forward with a bipartisan solution oriented management style. Hunsberger is committed to serving all the people of Monroe, not the political bosses.

Dan Hunsberger will get my vote in November. I hope he has yours too.

Philip J. White