Senior cat needs a new home; available at Trumbull Animal Shelter

By Julie Miller on October 23, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Pokey

Pokey is a 12-year-old neutered male cat.  His family could no longer care for him and he was surrendered to the shelter.  Senior cats are more difficult to adopt out as most people want kittens.  Pokey lived with older people, so he would be a great companion for a senior citizen.  Visit Pokey and other cats and dogs available at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

