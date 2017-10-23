Girls volleyball: Masuk Panthers sweep New Milford

The Masuk High girls volleyball team defeated New Milford, 3-0, on Monday.
Maria Castro-Rodriguez had eight digs and an ace.
Ana Castro-Rodriguez had 19 assists, six digs and two aces.
Paige Hine had six kills, five aces and a dig.
