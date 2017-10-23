Monroe Courier

Girls volleyball: Masuk Panthers sweep New Milford

By Monroe Courier on October 23, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Masuk High girls volleyball team defeated New Milford, 3-0, on Monday.

Maria Castro-Rodriguez had eight digs and an ace.

Ana Castro-Rodriguez had 19 assists, six digs and two aces.

Paige Hine had six kills, five aces and a dig.

