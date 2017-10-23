Cirillo punctuates regular season with Senior Night goal

Masuk High’s boys soccer team celebrated a last-minute goal in Monday’s win over visiting Pomperaug of Southbury as if it was the decisive tally.

It was actually the fifth and final goal of the night for the host Panthers in a 5-0 triumph.

But the goal was the first for senior Kevin Cirillo, in his first game action this campaign, and was a fitting end to Senior Night.

“I love watching the guys from the bench. For me to score. I’ll never forget that,” Cirillo said after being mobbed in celebratory fashion by his teammates.

“We’re all there for each other,” said Masuk coach Antonio Viscuso, adding that the mentality from the day he meets the parents of the players is that this is a family regardless of playing time and in-game contributions. “What a way to finish with that one.”

The Panthers end the regular campaign with a record of 14-1-1.

As the No. 2 seed, they will host seventh-seeded Brookfield in the South-West Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.

Masuk had beaten Pomperaug on the road 7-0 earlier this season and took some time to get going in the rematch.

Being that it was Senior Night, Viscuso used a different starting lineup to get his final-year players some recognition for their hard work all season long.

Among those who got to play was Kevin O’Connor, who got his first playing time this season due to battling an injury.

The game remained scoreless for most of the first half thanks, in large part, to the excellent play of Pomperaug goalkeeper Elijah Rosen who made 10 saves, several in diving or leaping efforts.

Standout scorer Ryan Winkler took a penalty shot after a handball in the 18 yard box and had his try stopped, as Rosen stretched out to his left with 4:45 remaining in the opening half.

Finally, with just 2:31 to go before the break, Aidan McShane got his foot on top of a bouncing ball and blasted a shot into the net off a corner kick scramble.

It didn’t take long for the Panthers and their potent offense to strike again.

Winkler took a pass from Ryan Hodska and put the ball low into the goal, with 54 seconds showing on the scoreboard clock. Alex Vassilakis got the play started with a feed to Hodska.

Masuk picked up where it left off shortly after halftime when Winkler banged in a loose ball in the box just 3:44 into the stanza.

Winkler was denied in close, and again it was on a diving keeper effort on a well-placed free kick from 30-plus yards out.

The pressure kept coming as Tommy Hooker, Stephen Murphy and Colin Davis helped create chances. Hodska, who previously missed on a good opportunity, made the most of a look from the top of the 18 with a rocket of a shot into the net, making it 4-0.

Cirullo had a few chances broken up by Pomperaug’s defense, but got past the last defender on the left side and beat Rosen to the far side with only 59 seconds remaining.

“It was a perfect way to end a great regular season,” McShane said. “We’ve still got to work hard against every opponent. Every team is going to be coming for us.”

Now, of course, the next season — the postseason — begins.

“It’s a whole different game now. Everything is wiped clean,” said Viscuso, adding that the Panthers need to ignore records, past results and seedings to have success. “If we can play our game we’ll definitely be a force to be reckoned with.”