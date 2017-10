Trumbull Parks & Recreation is offering Theatre Arts Workshops for five Saturdays: Nov. 4,11,18, Dec. 2, 9 (no class Nov. 25).

Grades K-2, from 9:30-10:45 a.m.; grades 3-5, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Fee is $60 (non-residents $75).

The workshops will be held at Daniels Farm Elementary School, 710 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull.

Registration forms may be found on-line at trumbullyouth.org or at the Trumbull Parks & Recreation Department, 5892 Main St. For more information, call 203-452-5060.