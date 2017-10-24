Stratford High’s Duffy honored for heroics

Ryan Duffy probably did not expect to stop running last Wednesday.

Yet the Stratford High School senior and cross country team star did just that last week, all to help a competitor who had fallen down along the race path.

For that, Duffy is being hailed for his heroic and selfless act.

Duffy, 17, was running in the South-West Conference championship race at Bethel High School on Oct. 18, when he noticed a competitor ahead of him face down slightly left of the running trail he was on.

“It was out of sight, so unfortunately no one could see him,” Duffy said.

Duffy had been in the top third of runners in the meet at the time he saw the downed runner, a student at Masuk High School. The downed runner did not respond when Duffy checked in on him.

“I saw him down and he was unfortunately face down and I ran over him and I was like, ‘Hey, bud. What’s up?’ because I was concerned,” he said. “I didn’t get a response and it was concerning.”

Duffy realized he had to run back to where spectators were to get medical assistance. He did and signaled to spectators that help was needed. Someone in the crowd sought professional help and Duffy ran back to the downed Masuk runner to check on him. While the downed runner was not responding, Duffy saw that he was breathing. Someone came over to assist the downed runner and told Duffy to continue his race after he found out the downed Masuk runner would get first aid.

It turns out the downed runner suffered a spell of dehydration.

So what was he thinking during those nervous moments?

“Just get him help as fast as I could,” Duffy said. “I’d hope it would never happen to anyone during a race, but I was glad I was able to help him out during that time.”

The Stratford Board of Education joined Duffy’s teammates in honoring Duffy during Monday’s board meeting. Superintendent Janet Robinson saluted Duffy’s efforts and he received a standing ovation from the audience at Board of Ed headquarters for his selfless act.

SHS Cross Country Coach Moe Scioletti had high praise for Duffy as a competitor and as a person.

“He cares about his teammates, takes pride in how they present themselves, and takes an interest in their abilities to play sports,” Scioletti said in a statement. What Duffy did last Wednesday “epitomizes what sports, especially high school sports, is all about.

There is no question Ryan’s actions yesterday deserve full marks for a job well done,” the coach added.