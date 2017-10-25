Monroe Courier

DTC enjoys successful food drive

By Monroe Courier on October 25, 2017 in Community, News · 0 Comments

Monroe Democrats collected more than one and a half tons of food and more than $500 in donations for the Monroe Food Pantry this past weekend.

Pictured are, from left, Steve Kirsch, store manager Melissa Gillon, Andy Greenawalt and Dan Hunsberger.

The more than 3,000 pounds of food will help the some 200 local families served by the Food Pantry. Led by Dan Hunsberger, the Democratic candidate for first selectman, the two days were staffed by Hunsberger and other Democrat candidates and volunteers.

“With fall coming with its colder weather, it’s very important to make sure we’re helping the

families in Monroe that need it.” said Hunsberger, adding “with the One Monroe team

working together, we are very happy to have collected 3,000 pounds of food for the pantry. I’d

also like to send a big thank you to store manager Melissa Gillon and her team for their help

throughout the two days.”

 

