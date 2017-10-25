What’s happening at Edith Wheeler Memorial Library

The following programs are being held at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library between Oct. 26 and Nov. 14. Please note the library is now open Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The library is no longer open on Wednesdays due to budget cuts.

Sensory Storytime sessions set

Sensory Storytime for ages 3 to 6 are scheduled Saturdays — Nov. 4 and 18, and Dec. 2 and 9 — from 10:30 to 11:30 each session. This is an interactive program especially designed for children on the autism spectrum, those who are sensitive to sensory overload or have other special needs or difficulty sitting through a traditional story time. A parent or caregiver is required to attend with the child. Registration is required and limited to 10 kids. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Pre-K Halloween parade set

The Pre-K Halloween parade will be Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children should wear their costume and bring a bag to collect treats. There will be entertainment, then the children will trick-or-treat through the library, Town Hall and the police department, then come back to the library to make a Halloween craft.

Hear Davy Crockett tell his story

Watch Monroe Historical Society President Vic Casaretti take on the persona of Davy Crockett to tell the truth about “The King of the Wild Frontier” on Monday, Nov. 6, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Hear him speak about Crockett’s real life and the events that would make him an American legend in his own time and lead to his death at the Alamo in 1836. Registration is required. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Fall concert series continues

The Frank Porto Band will perform Sunday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. as part of the Friends of the Library 2017 fall concert series. This is a small band with a big band sound playing music from Broadway, the Big Band Era and the Great American Songbook. No registration is necessary.

Vote, then see a movie

The library will be hosting a viewing of Spider Man Homecoming on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m.

Crafting for adults

Crafts for Adults focuses on making an autumn pumpkin centerpiece. The program is Monday, Nov. 13, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The sculptural pumpkin centerpiece is made using Mason jar rings spray painted a rose gold with a cinnamon stick in the center. People will also create a tag and leaves using metallic paints and pens. Registration is required and limited to 15. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Get some business tips

Learn to Speak Confidently in Business on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Maryann Croce, successful business owner since 1999, will share tips to address the fear of public speaking and how to speak more confidently in business situations. Registration is required. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.