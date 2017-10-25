Rec. news: Family Float Night on Friday

For more program information and registration, visit the Parks & Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Family Float Night (Oct. 27)

The first family-friendly aquatic event will be held at the Masuk pool on Friday, Oct. 27, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Splash and play with your tubes, noodles and water toys on this special night. Free to all that have valid memberships to Masuk pool. For those who don’t have a membership, cost is $1 (resident) and $3 (non-resident). Pre-registration is required; all fees collected.

Masuk pool — November schedule

Open swim times for November are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m.; also on Monday evening, Nov. 20. Check the website soon for more details. The pool will be closed on Nov. 9, 14 and 22-26. As this schedule may change due to school closings/usage, remember to check the website (monroerec.org) and information/cancellation line (203-339-6106) for updates. Masuk pool memberships are sold at the pool during open swim times. Membership fees are as follows — Adults (age 18-59) $50 resident/$100 non-resident; child (age 3-17) $40 resident/$80 non-resident; seniors (age 60+) $20 resident/$40 non-resident. Daily fees for non-members (ages 3+) are $5 for residents and $10 for non-residents. Payment for membership or daily fees is by cash or check only.

Pool parties are held on Fridays (6:30 to 8:15 p.m.) and Saturdays (2 to 3:45 p.m.) and must be booked on-line at www.monroerec.org. A maximum of 50 people per group with up to three groups can be booked each date. Ideal for scouts, youth groups, sports teams and birthday parties. Fee is $150.

ArtSmart! Studio — School holiday event

These holiday events for ages 7 to 14 are a creative way to enjoy a day off from school. Ornament Extravaganza VIII — Christmas Crafting is on Tuesday, Nov 7, from 9 a.m. to noon. Celebrating eight years of this popular workshop, young crafters are invited for a morning of holly-jolly crafting. Ornaments, decorative art and more. No craft kits here. It is all custom crafts using beautiful materials. New designs offered each year. Make some to keep and some to give. Fees are $40 resident/$50 non-resident. The program is at ArtSmart! Studio, 152 Lynn Drive.

Parent & Tot Fitness

In this new class for children ages 2 to 6 with caregiver, instructor Jill Patterson will lead pairs of parents and their tots in exercises designed to encourage movement, physical development, and parent-child bonding. This class includes fun moves to get both your little one and your heart pumping, build strength, muscle tone, coordination and flexibility. Session 2m is Tuesdays, Nov. 14 through Dec. 19 from 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. at St. Jude Gym. Fees are $75 resident/$85 non-resident.

Wolfe Park Hours

Wolfe Park will open at 7:30 a.m. starting in November and will continue opening daily at that hour until the second Sunday in March when the hours will revert back to a 7 a.m. opening. Closing time is at sunset until the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving when the winter closing hour of 4 p.m. will be in effect. Winter closing of 4 p.m. is in effect until the second Sunday in March when sunset closing resumes.