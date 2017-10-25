International Observe the Moon Night is Oct. 28

International Observe the Moon Night, an annual worldwide public occasion that encourages observation, appreciation and understanding of the satellite that’s been Earth’s constant companion for an estimated 4.5 billion years, takes place Saturday, Oct. 28.

The Westport Astronomical Society reports that it is the only location in Connecticut to be a part of this international event, sponsored by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter with support from NASA’s Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute and the Lunar and Planetary Institute.

The Westport Observatory at 182 Bayberry Lane, Westport, will be the site of the event from 8 to 10 p.m. If the skies are clear, the WAS will open the dome and use the telescopes, including a new 16-inch dome telescope, to look at features on the first quarter moon in Capricornus where there are no bright planets, stars, or deep space objects.

Those planning to attend may check the WAS website (was-ct.org) in the event of cancellation.

WAS, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization, depends on tax-deductible donations as well as membership fees to fund continued operation. For more details, call 203-293-8759.