Independent party endorses Kellogg for top spot

The Independent Party of Connecticut has endorsed Republican Ken Kellogg for first selectman.

“Kellogg’s proven ability and forward thinking developed over many years of service to his community is testimony to his commitment to the town of Monroe,” said Michael Duff, chairman of the Independent Party of Connecticut. “I strongly urge all citizens of Monroe to support Ken Kellogg in the Nov. 7, 2017 election.”

The Independent Party of Connecticut is dedicated to open, honest government, with realistic objectives. It is dedicated to non-partisan problem-solving in government and to promote responsible and sustainable governmental policies.

“I am honored to receive this endorsement,” said Kellogg. “As a member of Town Council, I have always approached matters based upon what is best for Monroe, for all our citizens. I am incredibly grateful for the Independent Party’s vote of confidence. I look forward to working hard for Monroe’s families, and to lead the team in building Monroe’s future.”