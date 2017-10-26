Community Briefs: Trunk-or-Treat, Pumpkin Fair set

Masuk girls ice hockey tag sale Saturday

The Masuk girls ice hockey tag sale will be Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Masuk High School upper field from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds go to the girls program to help with ice time costs and equipment needs.

Trick-or-Trunk, parade planned

The Monroe Youth Commission is sponsoring the sixth annual Trick-or-Trunk at Masuk High School on Sunday, Oct. 29. The parking lot opens at 2 p.m. to decorate, with trick-or-treating at 3 p.m. and the parade at 3:45 p.m. The cost is $5 per car, with all proceeds going to Project Warmth. Everyone must distribute candy to participate. Large bags of candy will be sold on site for $20.

Farewell dinner for Vavrek

The Monroe Republican Town Committee will be honoring outgoing First Selectman Steve

Vavrek on Friday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Stone Barn, 175 Shelton Road.

Vavrek is being honored for his eight years as first selectman as well as his time on the Town Council as vice-chairman, Parks & Recreation Commission as vice-chair, and a member of the Monroe Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of the Water Pollution Control Authority, a Trumbull-Monroe Health District member and the AYSO Regional Commissioner. The cost is $60 per person. This includes gift-buffet dinner-and cash bar. State Rep. JP Sredzinski will be the master of ceremonies.

For more information, call Enid Lipeles at 203-261- 2349 or email at [email protected]

Great Pumpkin Fair Saturday

Monroe Elementary School will host the 39th annual Great Pumpkin Fair Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy children’s games, food, moon bounce, obstacle course, face painting, entertainment, vendor tables and a silent auction. Among the items up for silent bid are passes to Disney World, Tampa Busch Garden, Adventure Park and Museum of Modern Art; ski tickets; and various sports memorabilia. Plus there will be a smaller raffle for toys, themed baskets, arts and crafts kits and more. There will be indoor and outdoor activities, rain or shine. Monroe Elementary School is at 375 Monroe Turnpike.

Paper shredding event fundraiser set

United Methodist Church of Monroe’s next paper shredding fundraiser will be Saturday, Nov. 4, (rain or shine) from 9 a.m. to noon at Village Square, 401 Route 111 (across from McDonald’s).

The event will benefit missions near and far. Individuals and businesses are welcome. Cost will be $10 standard archive box (15”x12”x10”) — prices increase $5 according to container size. Payment is either cash, or checks more than $30 (made out to UMC Monroe).

For more information, visit www.umcmonroe.org or contact at [email protected]​ or by phone at (203) 268-8395​.

Bus trip to Mohegan Sun

The Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII Council No. 5987 are sponsoring a bus trip to Mohegan Sun Casino on Nov. 5. Bus leaves from Village Square in Monroe promptly at 10 a.m. (arrive at 9:45), return approximately 7:30 p.m. Price is $35 per person which includes food voucher, fee bets, door prize, 50/50 raffle, beverages and snacks for bus ride. Seating is limited, call 203-452-0468 to reserve your seat. All proceeds benefit the Knights of Columbus’ many charities.

Agriscience and Biotechnology Center to hold open house

An open house for eighth graders from Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Orange, Redding, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull is being held at the Trumbull Regional Agriscience and Biotechnology Center located at Trumbull High School, 536 Daniels Farm Road. Eighth graders and their parents will learn about the Regional 4-year high school program specializing in animal science, floral design, biotechnology, equine science, natural resources and much more. You are welcome to attend the open house during one of the following sessions: Thursday, Nov. 2; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., or 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 203-452-4200.

Masuk boys hockey alumni game Nov. 24

The Masuk High boys hockey alumni game will be Nov. 24, at 4 p.m. at the Shelton Rinks. Cost is $55 per player and that includes the game, alumni gift, and food at Porky’s Cafe in Shelton after the game. Anyone interested can email Andy Townsend [email protected]

Bereavement support

St. Jude Parish of Monroe is offering a free nine-month Bereavement Support Group. The group will meet twice a month on Wednesday 2:30 to 4 p.m. September, October and November and then once a month from December through May. To register call the Parish Office at 203-261-6404.

Dump tickets

Dump tickets are available for purchase at Town Hall Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are also available for sale at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library on Friday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday conversations

First Selectman Steve Vavrek and Interim Superintendent John Battista will be available to meet with the public once a month. Vavrek and Battista will be available to discuss questions and concerns residents may have about the town and schools on a monthly basis. The Saturday Morning Conservations will be held at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library’s Rotary Room one Saturday a month from 10 a.m. to noon. Meetings have been scheduled through April. The dates are: Nov. 11, Jan. 20, Feb. 10, March 10 and April 28.