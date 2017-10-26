Monroe Courier

Tours uncover Spirits of Stepney

By Monroe Courier on October 26, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Spirits of Stepney Graveside Lantern Cemetery tour in the Birdsey’s Plain/Stepney Cemetery will be Friday, Oct. 27, and Sunday, Oct. 29. Tours begin at 7 and 8:30 p.m. on Friday and 6: and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Spirit Master Kevin Daly, historian, will take you on a lantern journey through the Stepney Cemetery, sprinkled with history and folklore of the local area.

The tours are being lead by spirit master, Kevin Daly, historian and member of the Save Our Stepney Task Force, which is sponsoring the event. Daly will take participants on an illuminated lantern journey to notable and perhaps not so notable gravesites of those interred in the Stepney Cemetery.

Some of the sites to be presented include a beloved husband and wife from a noted family who settled in Upper Stepney over a decade before the first shots of the American Revolution were fired, a woman who turned her side hobby of dairy farming into a successful and nationally recognized enterprise, a Civil War private who fought for the Union cause and was captured and

imprisoned at the Battle of Chancellorsville and a Stepney born and raised entrepreneur and successful industrialist who defined lower Stepney as we know it today.

Each person, older than the age of 16, will be given a lantern to navigate the tour. Graves will be marked with jack-o-lanterns and an artifact that is significant to the person’s life story. In addition, luminaria will also light the way to the gravesites. Reservations are strongly recommended.

The cost of the tour is $15 per person, children 12 and younger admitted free, and space is limited to 20 persons per tour. Parking is provided behind the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church. Refreshments will be served. To reserve your spot and a lantern, contact Lee Hossler at 203.261.5702 or [email protected]

Related posts:

  1. Spirits of Stepney to shine light on local history
  2. Get ready for the Apple Festival!
  3. Stepney Green turns 200
  4. Stepney Baptist’s congregation funds church renovations

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Community Briefs: Trunk-or-Treat, Pumpkin Fair set Next Post Monroe Senior Center News: Oct. 27-Nov. 3
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress