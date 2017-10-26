State budget: Still waiting on Monroe impact

The state’s 116-day budget impasse finally reached its end in the early morning hours Tuesday, when legislative leaders announced they have a deal that can be voted on later this week.

While the already reported 45-cent tax hike on cigarettes, a tougher cap on annual spending increase, and the use of energy funds paid by natural gas and electricity customers will remain in the deal, mystery still surrounds the two-year, $41-billion plan.

With a vote planned as early as yesterday (after The Monroe Courier print edition went to press), the biggest question for Monroe residents is how this latest proposal will impact their wallets.

“The numbers I have seen are quite positive for Monroe,” said Board of Finance Chairman Michael Manjos Tuesday morning. “While we will not get the full amount (of ECS funds), we will end with a surplus from what we planned.”

Manjos said the deal calls for Monroe to receive some $5 million this year and some $3 million in year two. Manjos added that the town budgeted to receive only $4 million, so that additional $1 million will “help to lessen the blow next year.”

The state has been without a budget since the start of the fiscal year on July 1 and has been run under Gov. Dannel Malloy’s executive orders since that point. A Republican budget that passed last month with the support of three Senate Democrats and five in the House was ultimately vetoed by the governor.

Legislators did put the brakes on one reported item in the proposed deal — elimination of the motor vehicle tax in year two of the budget plan — with impacts to municipalities that use the tax to bring in huge revenues each year considered too much.

“Without the car tax, we would have had to adjust the mill rate,” said Manjos, adding that, if included in the deal, the motor vehicle tax would vanish beginning with the July 1, 2018, fiscal year.

Monroe’s property tax mill rate would have risen an estimated 2.53 mills from the current 35.76. He said the rise in property taxes would have been offset by the elimination of the car tax mill rate which presently stands at a hard cap of 32.00 mills.

“It’s really a redistribution of taxes, but the town will save money on billing and overhead associated with the car tax collection,” said Manjos.