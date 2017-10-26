Town Council candidates talk issues

Jen Aguilar (D) 1. The most important issue at this point are budget concerns. To address our current budget concerns we need to look at expenditures to ensure we are doing all we can to cut costs. On the Town Council side we need to ensure we are getting the best for our dollar. We as council also need to ensure we are doing everything we can to promote a welcoming Town Hall, helping in any way we can to ensure the town is being promoted effectively. To this we must ensure all rules and regulations are being met and addressed, not diminished and ignored. All of this along with an effective Economic Development Director to help promote the town could be an effective way to look at the town plan. Maybe we need to look at what we have and promote the buildings we have as well, to keep the small town feel: to look at diverse businesses to fill empty lots/storefronts. All together could equate to a thriving suburban town. 2. As a Town Council member, we do not have a say in the school budget when it comes to making cuts. We can however be involved and knowledgeable in the BOE budget by having an open dialog with BOE members and the superintendent. As a citizen I have done this for the last eight years, attending monthly meetings where there is an open dialog with the superintendent. I will continue to do this and be an active voice not only serving the town but ensuring the BOE is looking out for the best interests of the town as a citizen 3. I have been a strong supporter for keeping Chalk Hill opened since before Sandy Hook. I was instrumental in working with a developer to potentially bring a cohesive recreation center to the building. I along with another involved parent, hosted many successful teen nights at the school. This was the beginning of our plan of a rec center with a local theater company coming in for home base. I still believe something like that was attainable, regardless of all the hurdles the building has. I feel like it has been addressed with more negative and what can not be done with it that actually reaching out and searching what can be done with it. That being said, the current majority council, regardless opposition from multiple town employees concerns as well as citizen concerns has put it in hibernation. If it stays that way, the building may not be in any kind of condition to reopen at any point because of possible buckling of floors and mold growth. While I would look at every avenue to prevent this, it may be too late 4. The Economic Development Commission is a group of citizens who work diligently to promote this town. They are community service minded people who put a lot of energy and time to make our business portfolio look the best it can. I believe this is a full-time job. Having worked with the Chamber of Commerce for the last year and working closely with the previous EDC chair, I know how much work goes into this job if we want them to promote the town to the fullest. To say that a first selectman could effectively do this job is shortsighted as their job is the manager of the town, and the time needed is much. I believe that even a part-time EDC director with the drive, could be effective in doing the research and promoting our town as it should be. We are a great location between NYC and Boston, with land that could attract many companies that are looking for that geography.