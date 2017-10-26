Town Council candidates talk issues

With Election Day approaching, The Monroe Courier will be providing questions to each candidate. This week features the Town Council candidates.
- What is the most important issue facing Monroe and how would you intend to handle it?
- This past year, a more conservative approach was taken on town spending. But with the uncertainty about the state budget this year and the years to come, what further steps must be taken to ensure residents are protected from large tax increases? While you cannot make cuts to the school budget, what is your stance on how that budget should be handled going forward?
- Chalk Hill School still remains vacant. The first selectmen candidates have their own views on what should be done and how quickly. What is your stance? What does the future hold for the building in your mind?
- With constant state budget uncertainty, increasing the town’s tax base is key. What steps should be taken in your mind? How needs to be done to attract more business into town?
Dee Dee Martin (D)
- One word … taxes. Everything in our community revolves around taxation. Schools, services, seniors ,infrastructure, safety,and general quality of life all depend on our taxes. We can only spend what we have and the residents feel the burden of trying to meet the needs, with the reality of available funding. My job as a Council member is to do my homework. For prior budgets I have met with individual Town Departments to fully understand their vision. I will continue to scrutinize budgets, identify areas to consolidate for savings, prioritize necessary items, and to constantly and consistently review needs of staffing and services.
- We must continue to look ahead, recognizing this year’s issues are just the beginning of many difficult years ahead for the state of Connecticut and thus the town of Monroe. The town has for example changed its pension plan for new employees to decrease costs and increased employee contributions to medical plans in an attempt to control costs. Long-term capital planning is and must continue to be our way of looking to the future. Although as a Council member I have no direct impact on the Board of Education budget, I would urge them to continue to look for ways to partner with the town side of financing by consolidating purchases when it realizes a savings. Blue Ribbon schools speak for themselves but the leadership must also continue to prioritize needs in the system and continually reevaluate areas of change while balancing cost impact on residents.
- The question of what to do with this building has not been adequately addressed for over six years now. Finally, as a member of the Strategic Planning Committee, we were tasked with coming up with a plan for the future of the Chalk Hill building. Strategic Planning met with numerous department heads and gauged financial and community concerns. When Monroe was presented with the state budget situation Chalk Hill took a necessary back seat. Measures were put into place to use some existing areas for storage and I have supported that reluctantly. Not because the storage isn’t needed but because it’s a piecemeal addressing of a long standing issue. I believe more public input is necessary. The public must be presented with all the facts and all the options. Shall we tear the building down, shall we explore bringing in an outside vendor or shall we consider using it as a town facility (community center) weighing the cost associated with such an endeavor against the long term advantages?
- The development of new business is crucial for Monroe. User-friendly regulations are so important as companies look to Monroe as a home. We must continually strive to streamline the application process in addition to making the homeowner just as valuable as a consumer of services as the corporation. An economic development coordinator that also does grant writing for the Town is long overdue. If we compare ourselves to other communities there’s potential for thousands in grant monies that are going unrecognized. This would pay for itself in added town revenue and the EDC individual could be paid by commission for the development they bring to Monroe. They could also assist throughout the process to assure Monroe is regarded as a town that is easy to do business with.
Patrick Carleton (D)
- Property taxes. The town of Monroe relies extensively on the local property tax to fund essential services, and as a residential community, this means the financial burden falls primarily upon our homeowners. As a community, I believe we need to shift that burden and look towards the expansion of the commercial grand list within the town. It is critical that our town develop a clear vision of how to grow the commercial tax base without undermining our rural charm and quality of life that attracts so many families to Monroe.
- In these uncertain financial times we must acknowledge our town and it’s dedicated staff and the volunteers who serve on various boards and commissions who have done a phenomenal job of keeping our town finances in check in light of the unpredictability in Hartford. To ensure our residents our protected from tax increases, I will advocate for effective, bi-partisan leadership aimed at making the fiscally responsible decisions needed to maintain our quality education and town government while understanding the importance of investing in the future. This can be done by growing our tax base, securing additional sources of revenue and developing and executing an economic and community development strategy that will recruit the appropriate businesses to Monroe.
- Chalk Hill’s location on a school campus in a residential neighborhood makes it challenging in terms of development. Uncertainty on future school enrollment has also hindered the redevelopment process of the site. While many ideas have been considered, many of the proposed uses will require the town to fund either capital improvements, operations, maintenance or some combination thereof. As someone who understands Monroe’s need to keep costs low and to look for additional commercial development to offset the residential property tax, the town should study the possibility of consolidating operations from other areas of Monroe to Chalk Hill. If this is planned for and properly implemented, it would allow for other town owned properties currently located in commercially viable areas to be freed up for redevelopment that yields positive growth to our tax base.
- I believe collaboration between my colleagues on Town Council, the first selectman and various boards and commissions is key to actively pursuing smart economic development that is efficient and effective all while preserving the character that Monroe is known for. As municipalities in the state continue to pursue commercial growth, we must find ways to stand out and set us apart from surrounding communities that have created and continue to pursue smart business-friendly environments. I believe we need to seek out any federal, state or private funding sources that may be available to our community to assist in infrastructure improvements and business development. It is also vital that we promote Monroe’s educated, trained and dedicated workforce that can provide future employers the talent they need to succeed. Monroe must make the necessary investments in education and technology and to promote our assets of a skilled workforce, blue-ribbon schools and quality parks and open space to recruit and retain businesses.
Andy Greenawalt (D)
- The most important issue facing Monroe is getting control over our taxes to position ourselves to move them down over the coming years. To make Monroe a competitive place for families and businesses, we need to make our budget dollars go further by working smarter and increase our tax base with development to reduce the burden on homeowners.
- The definition of insanity is doing thing the same way and expecting a different result. To make Monroe more competitive, fund our schools and support our home values we need to do things a bit differently. This starts with modernizing how Town Hall works to make it more user-friendly for citizens and business. Bringing things online will allow for more self-service and less time and energy on paperwork. The second investment is hiring a dedicated economic development person whose singular focus is to work with businesses to call Monroe Home. Only by moving forward with these adjustments can we position ourselves to handle our uncertain future. Our award-winning schools are a treasured asset that brought many of us to town, so we can’t compromise that. What this means is that we need to find all available options that don’t impact our children’s education, such as cost efficiencies that could come from integrating town and BOE activities where they make sense or other administrative improvements that may be available. Given the challenges in Hartford, we need to keep all options on the table.
- Given our needs for income to relieve our tax burden and maintain school funding levels, we need to make sure we’ve exhausted possible tenants to make Chalk Hill a contributor to our towns income. Possible solutions to this end could be specialized schools, charter schools or other similar applications that maintain and contribute to the campus atmosphere.
- To increase business in Monroe we need to do a few things. It starts by streamlining how town hall operates and right-sizing our town regulations to make Monroe more business-friendly. Next, we need to figure out what types of businesses we want to attract and streamline their experience with something we call ‘Quick Start’ programs that will make their steps clear and simple. Lastly, we need to staff our economic development position, because we need this to be someone’s singular focus while being all of our responsibility.
|Jen Aguilar (D)
1. The most important issue at this point are budget concerns. To address our current budget concerns we need to look at expenditures to ensure we are doing all we can to cut costs. On the Town Council side we need to ensure we are getting the best for our dollar. We as council also need to ensure we are doing everything we can to promote a welcoming Town Hall, helping in any way we can to ensure the town is being promoted effectively. To this we must ensure all rules and regulations are being met and addressed, not diminished and ignored. All of this along with an effective Economic Development Director to help promote the town could be an effective way to look at the town plan. Maybe we need to look at what we have and promote the buildings we have as well, to keep the small town feel: to look at diverse businesses to fill empty lots/storefronts. All together could equate to a thriving suburban town.
2. As a Town Council member, we do not have a say in the school budget when it comes to making cuts. We can however be involved and knowledgeable in the BOE budget by having an open dialog with BOE members and the superintendent. As a citizen I have done this for the last eight years, attending monthly meetings where there is an open dialog with the superintendent. I will continue to do this and be an active voice not only serving the town but ensuring the BOE is looking out for the best interests of the town as a citizen
3. I have been a strong supporter for keeping Chalk Hill opened since before Sandy Hook. I was instrumental in working with a developer to potentially bring a cohesive recreation center to the building. I along with another involved parent, hosted many successful teen nights at the school. This was the beginning of our plan of a rec center with a local theater company coming in for home base. I still believe something like that was attainable, regardless of all the hurdles the building has. I feel like it has been addressed with more negative and what can not be done with it that actually reaching out and searching what can be done with it. That being said, the current majority council, regardless opposition from multiple town employees concerns as well as citizen concerns has put it in hibernation. If it stays that way, the building may not be in any kind of condition to reopen at any point because of possible buckling of floors and mold growth. While I would look at every avenue to prevent this, it may be too late
4. The Economic Development Commission is a group of citizens who work diligently to promote this town. They are community service minded people who put a lot of energy and time to make our business portfolio look the best it can. I believe this is a full-time job. Having worked with the Chamber of Commerce for the last year and working closely with the previous EDC chair, I know how much work goes into this job if we want them to promote the town to the fullest. To say that a first selectman could effectively do this job is shortsighted as their job is the manager of the town, and the time needed is much. I believe that even a part-time EDC director with the drive, could be effective in doing the research and promoting our town as it should be. We are a great location between NYC and Boston, with land that could attract many companies that are looking for that geography.
Jason Maur (D)
- Monroe is a wonderful town and a fantastic place to live. This notwithstanding, it is a challenge for Monroe to strike a balance. Balance covers a wide range of topics but it is what Monroe needs to realize its full potential. Monroe is at an interesting turning point; many residents and officials push for more commerce in town to lower taxes, but still want us to maintain our small-town feel, residential charm and award-winning school systems intact. Finding this balance is key. Having served on Monroe’s Commission on Aging for many years, and from my experience having lived in Monroe my whole life, I consistently see and hear about people who moved to town for the schools but, as they grew older, could not afford to stay. We need to find that balance. As a member of the Town Council, I will bring my legal background and my lifelong residency and understanding of Monroe to help find that balance. Our zoning law and Inland Wetland regulations are antiquated to say the least. We have many areas on the edge of town that could be used in a higher and better use without compromising the rural and residential feel of other areas of town. Our current zoning regulations prevent this. We have a habit of comparing ourselves to surrounding towns. We are not Shelton, we are not Newtown, we are not Easton, we are not Trumbull. We are Monroe. We have our own unique identity and we need to develop accordingly within that identity. If we partner together, update our zoning laws, more closely review our budgets, and bring new ideas to the table as to what types of businesses belong in Monroe, we may just finally be able to find that balance and lower our taxes.
- We need to evolve and move forward together as a community. I constantly hear about what Monroe could have done, should have done. Yes, it was a mistake not to tie into the sewer system when we had a chance to, but the fact is, we didn’t. Sure, it would have been wonderful if Monroe had worked with Newtown to split costs in updating Chalk Hill while Sandy Hook was using the school to improve the building and bring it up to code, but, again, we didn’t. That leaves us with a Monroe that is stalled, and because of that our taxes continue to rise. We are at a crossroads of many different paths in front of us, trying to reach the said end goal: lower taxes, or at least a stop in rising taxes. Granted, we don’t know which, if any, of these paths can lead to our end goal, but that does not mean we should stand still at the starting line. We have to commit to progress and go down at least one of these paths. Whether we work to streamline the administrative costs of the town, change zoning laws to encourage and allow businesses to come and prosper in town, build some quality, family-friendly apartments to allow families to more easily rent in Monroe, or one of the many other options available to us, the bottom line is we need to try something. We must stop looking back at what we should have done. We must learn from those lessons of the past and look at what we can do in the present to give Monroe a better future. Part of moving forward is to overhaul our budget process. We need to stop rubber-stamping items we have always had or we are told we need. Instead, our Town Council, Board of Education, and Board of Finance need to work collaboratively to truly look at not just the amount we are spending but also exactly how that money is being spent. Instead of just spending money to maintain the services the town offers we must instead look into if there are non-tax ways to generate money. Currently, Department Heads and other town administrators are responsible for writing grant proposals for their respective departments. Because that is only one of their many responsibilities, Monroe is unable to maximize the amount of grant money it receives. Wouldn’t it make sense to hire somebody with experience in this field town-wide? Wouldn’t it be worth paying someone $100,000 to $150,000 in order to bring in millions of dollars’ worth of grants? There are options on how we can budget our money to generate revenue for the town. We need to capitalize on these options that would pay for both the items we are currently budgeting to pay for by ourselves and also to help lower the taxes it costs us to pay for them.
- As previously mentioned, I think Monroe missed the opportunity for one ideal way of updating Chalk Hill not completely at the taxpayer’s expense. That does not mean it is not a building we should invest in. Imagine a true community center: a place that, in conjunction with the senior center, would have a gym and true exercise room for seniors included in their membership to the senior center; an actual rec center for our youth where friends can go for a fun, safe place to hang out or play sports; maybe even a theater where the town can hold movie nights and shows (at a lower rate for residents) creating evening activities for adults and families alike. If the town sells tickets to movies and shows, sells day passes to the gym and exercise facility, and rents out space for catered parties such as birthdays, showers, engagement parties, etc., it could be a facility that not only provides services and entertainment for our residents but also creates revenue and eventually starts to not only pay for itself each year, but also pay the town back for the costs to create it and eventually create revenue for the town.
- There are two major steps Monroe needs to take in response to the state budget uncertainty. The first is, as town officials, to openly communicate and work not just with each other but also with our elected state representatives to make sure Monroe’s voice is heard on the state level. The second step is to make Monroe more self-sufficient. This comes back to streamlining administrative costs and bringing Monroe more grant money and other returns on investments, and attracting more business to our town. As I previously stated, step one in this process is simple. We must update our zoning laws and regulations. It is a fact that Monroe does not have sewers, Monroe is not a big city, and we do not want Monroe to lose its residential charm. That means we have a lot of restrictions already working against us. We need to relax our town ordinances to allow business to better advertise and announce their business, especially on Routes 111 and 25. We have a brewery in town and many people I have talked with didn’t even know that even though they drive by it every day. If our own residents don’t know what businesses are in town, how can we expect other people from other towns to come in and spend money in Monroe? We must promote our town from within. Areas like former Stevenson Lumber site beg for larger developments which our regulations do not permit (quality, family friendly apartments, a hotel with a nice spa, upscale restaurant, and business conference space, etc.) Our current zoning laws prevent any of these concepts from materializing. Changing the zoning laws alone is not enough. We also need to entice businesses to Monroe. This involves doing more things to celebrate our local businesses. In the past few years we have had a farmer’s market; this year we have our first restaurant week; we had our first food truck festival; our concerts and shows in the park are becoming more and more of a statewide attraction. We need to continue this trend of celebrating what Monroe has to offer. We need special events and community get togethers that allow businesses to show residents and non-residents just why Monroe is a place to live, a place to do business, and a place to come visit.
Theresa Oleyar (D)
- The most important issue currently facing Monroe is the fiscal uncertainty of the state, and how this will affect our local taxes. As a town council member, maintaining open communication with departments, searching for savings in the town budget through my own due diligence, and working in collaboration with the town council as a whole, will be my top priorities for keeping Monroe functioning at a high level despite any lack of aid from Hartford.
- After witnessing the budget process this past year, I can say that two strategies that seemed to be imperative to Monroe successfully putting together a budget, with as minimal impact to our residents as possible were: 1) calling a joint meeting with members of town council, board of education, and board of finance 2) members of council (both Republican and Democrat) independently attending other meetings such as board of finance. This allowed for open discussion, and welcomed input, and created an environment for collaboration between boards. Continuing these methods, along with searching for additional savings in the budget, will protect our residents from larger increases. It is my expectation that our board of ed and school administrators will also utilize similar strategies to keep our schools performing strongly while minimizing the impact to our students and classrooms.
- While the first selectman candidates might have their own opinion, and I mine, it is the opinion of that residents, and our town as a whole, that matters the most to me. Unfortunately, with the current budgetary issues facing our town, reaching a consensus and putting forth a plan in the immediate future does not seem likely. I would support exploring all of our options, and what financial repercussions would be entailed. I would also remain open to supporting any options presented, including but not limited to: refurbishing, demolition, creating fields in place of, new construction in the future.
- Increasing the tax base is top priority for our town. I anticipate, with strong leadership in the first selectman’s office, for current efforts to be continued, and for new initiatives to be introduced. We have had, and continue to see, some new construction projects, however I would personally like to see our current incentives for existing buildings be promoted at a high level as well. My hope is that our economic development commission will continue and increase their efforts, and that in the future our town will also be able implement the addition of an economic development coordinator to aid in bringing businesses and revenue to Monroe.
Enid Lipeles (R)
- I would support a thorough review of the town hall processes that serve our residents and business owners in an effort to work with all of the elected officials to create a business friendly environment in Monroe. In reviewing these processes, I would consider the experiences and concerns of our residents and business developers in their interactions with land use and permitting process in general. By better defining the character of our community we can build an efficient and streamlined government experience that is friendly, approachable and dedicated to service of its taxpayers.
- We need to create a process which brings all elected and appointed boards and commissions together to review and monitor the progress and recommendations incorporated in the Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD). This important document is assembled every 10 years by state mandate and is intended to serve as a blueprint for the future planning and development of the town. The main focus of this annual review will concentrate on exploring ways to attract a bigger commercial tax base, a base which costs the town 35% percent less than our residential base. Attracting more sustainable large commercial businesses is the key economic growth in Monroe which growth will bring economic prosperity by way of increasing our grand list and boosting the local economy with jobs and increased spending.
- Chalk Hill opened in 1969 with about 900 students. Now it has been mothballed with no apparent plan for its future. Ideas range from the wrecking ball to recasting it as a community center. I, as vice-chair of the Monroe town council, and a member of the Town Council for 16 years, sat at the meeting with the Board of Education and other town officials to discuss Chalk Hill. Ideas were flying. When one official asked Donna Lane, chair of the Board of Education, if the board needed Chalk Hill for students, her answer was a definite no. This made up my mind for me! I would leave it mothballed until our economy in Monroe changes. I would venture to guess that all of our answers to these Courier questions will discuss Gov. Malloy’s adding $3 million to our town’s bill. We cannot afford to even speculate on opening up chalk hill, whether it be a school, community center, or some other educational venue in the building. I wonder how many of the Monroe citizens realize that when Sandy Hook used the building for three years, no renovations were done! All they did was keep the building at status quo! Also keep in mind that in order to be used for whatever purpose again, we would have to spend a few million refurbishing the building and this is not the time to have an increase in taxes.
- More creative ways are needed to increase our tax base. Much of our land has already been developed with limited sewage disposal. I would try to promote the industrial park more. Both corridors, routes 111 and 25 are filled without water. Remember the proposed Jewish home, which was going to give us many residences, services, large tax increase etc.? Water had to be hooked up to Trumbull, our neighbor, and its relationship with east Bridgeport was antagonistic, so we could not get the needed water to service the residences in the independent, assisted living and nursing home, let alone the septic problem. It was not financially viable at the time but technology has improved and community septic systems are now possible. There are also barely 500 acres of farming left in Monroe. Monroe is not in a state of transition anymore. The school population has declined from 4,200 to 3,300. Also the highest per capita spending for education is in New York and Washington, D.C., but they also have the lowest grades for students. The reason is the parents have to take an interest in their children’s education. Monroe does this already as evidenced by our three schools of distinction. A very impressive accomplishment for the schools, children and our property values.
Dennis Condon (R)
- The most important question for Monroe Town Council is how we can continue to have all our town chairs committees and personnel work together to focus on dealing with Gov. Dan Malloy’s budget devastation. These draconian cuts of a proposed $6 to $8 million will have impact on every aspect and area in our town. We must have proven leadership to immediately address this delayed impact- people who have worked together and understand the complexity of town government. I’ve served on multiple boards, commissions and committees as well as Bridgeport Regional Business Council’s leadership board and Monroe Rotary — the goal to success is thriving on divergent viewpoints, truly listening and working together for a common good. In my 37 years of service, private, public, and volunteer work, I know what it takes to have people work together.
- For us, understanding the state we are in and the issues that have created it is essential that we know that what impacts one area of government impacts all — in Monroe we have a referendum for our budgets (the people’s choice) that works well to have all understand that although we cannot cut the school budget — we can work together with the town to do things that have mutual benefit e.g. contracting, supplies, shared human resources, etc. Our current committees have worked tirelessly to insure the quality of our town schools and services and that we remain the envy of others and not increase our tax burden. I’ve been involved in Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO) and the Bridgeport Regional Business Council (BRBC) Leadership group where bringing divergent points of view are welcomed and cherished. Our current leadership understands that and reflects on that daily. We will continue to seek the advice of our department heads and chairmen to ensure that communication is open. honest and fair. I will also seek out other neighborhoods, towns, cities to look for better ideas.
- Town council should decide after all the facts are in — this shouldn’t be about a building in isolation — there are a lot of factors to consider — first, given the budget constraints it would be irresponsible to deal with a single school space that was given back to the town since the BOE stated that there is no current in system school need, but it remains on a school campus. A master plan of space needs must be done or we could be faced with increased spending and erroneous planning. I currently am chairman of the Board of Health department that is inadequately sized and improper for confidential communication. A lot of talk and figures have been discussed (A fair amount being off by some millions of dollars) but they have been focused on wants not needs. This could cost the taxpayers dearly — a lot has changed with the protection of school campuses so there are limitations on what could be placed there. A formal outside study should be performed to formally provide all of the facts and figures to the town. Similar to what I did with our EMS building committee, which will save $3 to $4 million. My experience of bringing disparate opinions and viewpoints in Healthcare and Engineering business’ and during the creation of the Board of Health will help people understand that we can’t rush to judgement based on a singular data element and short term thinking. This is too important and expensive an issue and we have thousands of lives on that campus that will be affected by this decision. A true unbiased analysis needs to be performed.
- Increasing the grand list is a great goal but we need to understand the primary issues. First it’s hard to drive businesses into our town when the State is working so hard to drive businesses out; second we have had success bringing in business but it is often difficult to do — due to regulations and complexity of processes, (we have to work on making our processes better than any other towns to insure we reach a good quality of life mix between the rural nature and culture of Monroe enjoyed today and over commercialization). Getting industry in and keeping those business here is not a quick fix. To make up for the revenue loss proposed we would have to bring in more than 10 Big Y stores a year (every year). Not practical or even possible short term. An incessant appetite to spend by increasing taxes is not the answer. We have to jointly look at all of our controllable costs and various options. When the state could no longer afford the Beardsley Zoo, a private organization Ct Zoological Society took over — an organization I was proud to be chairman of the board. The Connecticut Beardsley Zoo is now thriving and an economic draw for the state. This wasn’t easy to accomplish but the zoo has basically become self-sufficient from government support. This spend and pass the expense to others mentality is what has us in today’s predicament — businesses want and expect a positive return on their investment (they do not mind paying taxes that keep them safe and make others safe) — over regulation and interference keep businesses away, we need to work harder at attracting businesses and services that will find Monroe a great place to work and live. Our goal and plan is to reduce hurdles and expedite processes like I have done as chairman of the Board of Health. We all play a role in that — every board, committee and commission — I know I’ve served on several and have worked with multiple- eight different towns, realtors and builders through competitive building processes. We need to meet with them all and find a better “fair for all” process. I’ve seen this town in action serving on multiple special committees (EMS) and board (BOH). Together we can do it.
Sean O’Rourke (R)
- Budget and spending.
- We take a “conservative” approach every year.
- Until a plausible, self-sustaining use can be found, the building should remain mothballed
- Streamline the process from plan submission, to execution.
Kevin Reid (R)
- Ensuring our financial independence and solvency while remaining the quaint and suburban town we desire to be. We must continue the conservative financial approach of focusing on frivolous and unneeded spend in town hall and the school system. We can maintain excellent government and educational services while we deflate costs that do not directly benefit our goals as a community. I have spent the last three budget cycles painstakingly analyzing these costs. With our colleagues in the Boards of Education and Finance, we must address these expenses head on and vote no to them in the next budget. As for state revenue funding, yes, it’s important to be self standing and sovereign, but it’s also important to know that the current tax structure in the good state of Connecticut is such that we pay sales and income tax and that the system is designed to give back revenues to state-wide towns and cities for services that benefit the state as whole, like education, roads, etc… So a complete disconnect from that system is not only impossible, it’s not a wise proposition as some running for elected office in Monroe may feel.
- This last budget cycle in Monroe, through Republican leadership, pressed more effective collaboration between the Boards of Education and Finance and Town Council. I would continue my leadership in that space and ensure we work together to look at the Monroe’s budget in totality. It is not enough, nor is it financially responsible to look at Monroe’s budget as two discrete and mutually exclusive entities.
- I will propose a “Space and Needs Assessment” for Monroe’s buildings, both town and educational. The study will ensure we look at current use vs. current requirements as well as the study of future requirements. Any gaps that exist between our situation now and the future of what it takes to support those services will have a direct affect on my vote for Chalk Hill. I will be clear, if there is no need, or gap to fill, or our needs can be accommodated with other existing buildings and space, I would explore the retirement of the building. But we need to do this correctly and with care. Pressing on with strong leadership, not afraid to make hard, or unpopular decisions is paramount. I would also like to see this type of approach with every major decision we are confronted with.
- Increasing the town’s tax base is not the only cog in the gear system. It is indeed one way of ensuring we are approaching our budgets responsibly. I want to also ensure we are spending only what we should and continue to embolden and enhance our credit status with the crediting agencies. Continuing the excellent wave of economic development we’ve had for the last eight years, coupled with ensuring that Town Hall can work with current and potential developers is critical. In addition, ensuring we only spend what we should to maintain our desired town personality and nothing more, is one of the most important components of this gear system if done correctly and with proven leadership.
Terry Rooney (R)
- The most important issue facing Monroe is the state budget crisis. Malloy’s solution to the state’s problem is to remove a portion if not all state aid to small suburban towns across the state. Monroe is one of these towns. I voted for a resolution on council to ask Gov. Malloy to sign the recent bipartisan budget however our governor vetoed it. The only way to fix this problem is to monitor all spending during budget season. The town only receives a certain amount of funds so during budget season I will make sure that the citizens of this town are protected from unnecessary spending. I personally feel we can always do better. We can always make our pencil a little sharper.
- The state budget is by far the most difficult obstacle I have experienced since being in public service. Gov. Malloy and his supporters that elected him have really made a mess here. I blame his supporters because we knew during his first term he was bad for the state and they somehow ignored it, putting Monroe in a very tough spot. The problem with being an elected official right now is how to tell our citizens it’s almost impossible to avoid a tax increase. I personally want to see a zero increase for once. How can we tell our hard working municipal employees that they can’t get a raise. How do you tell people they’re position doesn’t exist because the town can no longer afford the luxury of their service. Our unions have to understand that it’s crunch time. During next budget cycle, we have to be very careful on how we spend our money.
- First, I have to say that Chalk Hill is huge part of Monroe’s history. So many memories exist in that building with many people who have chosen to reside and raise families here. I believe anyone involved in this topic wants to see it utilized. The issue is there hasn’t been a successful plan implemented. There are many folks who believe they have the answer however the reality is the answer would have been delivered by now and the building would be functioning. There just isn’t a need and it’s saddening. Also, there are the safety concerns with Chalk Hill being in such close proximity to Jockey Hollow and Fawn Hollow. It’s different times folks. We cannot have any old business next door. We have to live more resilient now. The future is uncertain for Chalk Hill, obviously, however I would hope we find a use that aligns with community needs and wants.
- Economic development is a key component to the growth of any community. First we must try to attract businesses that we do not already have. To have a true community the needs of the community in regards to goods and services need to be met. It’s very simple to me, if we don’t have it in Monroe our people will go elsewhere. That being said, if we bring the businesses we need, our people will stay in town spending money here. The more our people stay in town the easier it is for other businesses to thrive. As liaison to EDC I have a plan to showcase our empty storefronts to prospective investors and business owners in surrounding areas. It’s ready to go and I have spoken to our EDC chair to coordinate it. However, to make much of this work we need the full cooperation of Planning & Zoning. There has been a large disconnect between town hall, prospective developers and small business owners in Monroe. That needs to be fixed immediately. Monroe has charm and people that do very well financially. I am convinced if we focus on a higher level of service and take more pride on our appearance we will have no problem attracting new business. Anything we construct should have a New England feel so the appearance of that structure would coincide with the small New England town that Monroe is.
Francis Lieto (R)
- Without question, the most important issue facing the town of Monroe is the certain fiscal devastation that Gov. Malloy’s budget will bring to our town. As a member of the Monroe Town Council for the past six years and the last three as its chairman, I am proud to be a member of the Republican team which has established and to the taxpayers of Monroe a fiscally conservative budget which has improved and maintained our infrastructure, beautiful parks, public safety services and blue-ribbon school system. I am confident that with your support and input, I will continue to work to so that we can all maintain a cost- effective quality of life while ensuring continued educational proficiency and maintenance of core governmental functions.
- As Town Council chairman, one of my first initiatives was to hold joint public budget workshops with the Board of Finance for the first time in many years. These joint meetings were instrumental in securing consistent input from our fellow boards and commissions including the Board of Education, department heads and the general public and were instrumental in crafting collaborative bi-partisan support for the town budget, including the education budget. Monroe is blessed to have strong and qualified public officials who will continue their collaborative efforts to continue to promote sound economic development to boost our grand list, identify municipal necessities and streamline government services and maintain our educational prowess. Our elected leadership on the Board of Education, Board of Finance and Town Council have been acutely aware of the impending state budget crisis and its potential impact on Monroe and have already pledged to continue the collaborative efforts and build upon the success of last year’s budget process this year and in future years to ensure tax increases are kept to an absolute minimum while not sacrificing those essential qualities that make this town our home.
- As Town Council chairman and with the support of my colleagues, the Strategic Planning Commission (SPC), a subcommittee of Town Council, was established to tackle those matters which have long-term impact and implementation on the town. The bipartisan commission’s first charge was to tackle Chalk Hill. Since inception, SPC has worked hard in gathering data and input from department heads, elected and appointed officials and the general public in an effort to make an informed, fiscally conscious decision regarding this town asset. While much of the data available to the town was aged, the undisputable facts regarding Chalk Hill are that is a 100,000-square-foot former school situated on a school campus, with shared access to other active schools which house almost 1,000 children. The Board of Education has affirmed it has no present or future use for this building. The building requires $5 to $15 million in repairs to bring it up to current code and to keep it open vacant, will cost the town well more than $250,000 per year without taking into consideration maintenance and any necessary capital repairs, such as the impending replacement to its beyond life use boilers. SPC was instrumental in crafting a fiscally responsible plan implemented by the budget referendum to close Chalk Hill while maintaining its use for key storage and provision of water to the athletic fields behind it which are used by Jockey Hollow for recess and after-school athletic programs. The closure reduces the burden on the taxpayers while keeping the building viable for future use, which use I hope will be identified and implemented through an initiative introduced through SPC, entitled the “Municipal Space Needs Assessment” which is designed to identify the municipal needs of the town, including the desire for a community center and upon identification, to explore the viability to house those needs in Chalk Hill. I support this plan and am confident that it will result in a fiscally responsible but comprehensive plan for the future of Chalk Hill.
- The town has made substantial progress in attracting new business to town and in turn, increasing its commercial grand list over the past five years despite a depreciated national and deplorable state economic climate. We need to commit to a consistent review of our municipal planning and zoning processes in an effort to increase efficiency, reduce costs and creative a competitive and business friendly community. We further need to recurrently review our zoning regulations to identify amendments which align community wants with commercial needs to further boost our commercial tax base.