Bringing dresses to girls around the world

For Liza Skarzynski, making that first dress changed her life.

It was February 2016 in Wells, Maine, when her sister, whom she had been visiting, happened to take her to her first sew-a-thon for Dress a Girl Around the World. Twenty months later, Skarzynski turned this one volunteer opportunity into her life’s work.

“I had such a great time,” said Skarzynski, now southern Connecticut ambassador for Dress a Girl Around the World. “It was such a wonderful feeling making something for someone who has nothing. My sister and I made three dresses that day. It was so much fun. I don’t think I enjoyed something like that ever before. It was so simple and easy, but it means so much to those girls.”

Skarzynski, a longtime Monroe resident, now not only helps make the dresses but also organizes the sew-a-thons, during which dresses are made or re-tailored for delivery to impoverished girls around the world. The latest such event was Saturday at the United Methodist Church, where some 40 people helped prepare 105 T-shirt dresses to be delivered early next year to an orphanage in Uganda. The Sacred Heart University nursing program will be delivering the dresses early next year.

“It was a very productive day,” said Skarzynski about Saturday’s sew-a-thon, the third such event she organized this year, with a fourth set for Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Monroe Congregational Church.

The sew-a-thon begins with sewers bringing their sewing machines and kits, setting up on one of the many tables available for the volunteers. There is also a separate room for “quality assurance,” said Skarzynski, where Dress a Girl labels are sewn on and dresses are separated by size. Each dress has pockets — they are sewn on if not already present — and in one pocket goes a toy, the other a clean pair of underwear. The dresses are made for sizes baby to young adult, and must be made quite “sturdy” because the clothes need to withstand being washed in creeks and on rocks.

Skarzynski said that for a young adult, along with the clean pair of underwear is a “menstrual kit” to help aid in teaching the older girls about puberty. The decision to include this kit for older girls worked hand-in-hand with the mission of the Sacred Heart University nursing program, which was already making missions to impoverished areas teaching young girls about puberty.

“It was a nice fit for them,” said Skarzynski, adding that the nursing program’s decision to deliver the dresses was an added bonus since she needed to find a “distributor” if she was to take an ambassador’s role in southern Connecticut.

Skarzynski began organizing sew-a-thons in the area last year, holding four and taking 250 dresses up to the Dress a Girl ambassador in Maine. During this year, Skarzynski said, 346 dresses have been finished so far, and no trips to Maine were needed thanks to the Sacred Heart nursing program, which has already made separate deliveries of dresses to Guatemala in September and Jamaica in October.

“I just found I had a passion for this,” said Skarzynski. “I love knowing I am a part of helping these girls get dresses they so sorely need.”

This past Saturday’s event was unique because sewers were turning sun dresses into “T-shirt” dresses. In Uganda, said Skarzynski, girls are forbidden to show their bare shoulders. And the labels were affixed to the outside of each refurbished dress in hope that someone seeking to kidnap or harm a girl might see the label stating “Dress a Girl” and decide to leave her alone.

Dress a Girl Around the World is a campaign under Hope 4 Women International, a 501(c)(3) organization, created to bring “dignity to women around the world” since 2006. Hope 4 Women International is a non-denominational, independent Christian organization. For more information, visit www.dressagirlaroundtheworld.com. For more information on donating locally, contact Skarzynski at [email protected]