Two Planks puts focus on addiction

Monroe’s Two Planks Theater Co. kicked off its fourth Main Stage this past weekend with the presentation of the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning play, August: Osage County.

In conjunction with the performance, the company held a free community conversation talk back discussion following Sunday’s matinee focusing on the damage addiction causes, especially in light of the country’s current opioid epidemic.

“Part of what we try to do in selecting our shows is not just only provide great entertainment, but also try to present performances with cultural relevance where live theater can illustrate issues in a way that lets audiences witness their significance first hand,” said Brooke Burling, Two Planks executive director.

August: Osage County tells the story of a damaged, all-American family coming to terms with the baggage in their lives, said Burling. Three daughters return to their parents’ Oklahoma home after their father mysteriously disappears. While the play reveals the underbelly of the family’s life, humorously reopening old wounds that had scarred over in years past, it also investigates the dark underbelly of addiction and the impact is has on families.

In Osage, the matriarch of the family suffers from prescription pain medication addiction, and Two Planks wanted to illustrate the damage addiction causes, especially in light of the country’s current opioid epidemic.

As a public service, the company empaneled a free, community talk back session following the show’s opening weekend Sunday matinee performance. The panel discussed various aspects of addiction, took questions from the audience, and reflected on the impact of substance abuse and addiction, both in the play and life in general.

The panel featured Noel Federle, a nationally certified counselor and a licensed professional counselor with more than 23 years of clinical experience, who is the co-owner of the Behavioral Health Center for Counseling & Learning LLC. Her background includes the development, implementation, and oversight of several different community-based living programs that that service both children and adults.

During the post-show conversation Federle fielded questions from the audience and Osage cast members, illustrating not only the impact of addiction in general, but also specifically targeting how the current national opioid crisis is impacting every town in Connecticut.

What is different, said Federle, is that this epidemic is prevalent across all socioeconomic classes, impacting rural towns like Monroe and not just the state’s inner cities.

Illustrating the fact, Federle was joined on the panel by Maureen Picheco, who grew up in nearby Sandy Hook. Picheco is an executive board member of S.M.A.R.T. (Southbury & Middlebury Acting Responsibly Together), a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening individuals, families, and communities. But more relevantly she is also a long-term recovering addict, currently 16 years free of drugs and alcohol.

Picheco said how realistic the play portrayed families coping with addiction, including the various aspects of co-dependency leading towards mutually-destructive behaviors.

“It was sometimes painful to watch,” said Picheco. “Because everything up there was so accurate, so real.”

But she said the accurate portrayal was important for people to see — whether recovering addicts or the broader population in general — because everyone needs to be aware of the kind of damage prescription medication addiction can cause.

“It was rewarding to get that kind of immediate feedback,” said Burling said. “Our director, David Halliwell, worked really hard with our talented cast of actors, and it was really important for them to use this work of art to illustrate just how devastating addiction can be, and how it can tear lives apart, from generation to generation.

“August: Osage County is a perfect illustration of the powerful contextualization live theater can provide. It allows audiences a window into other people’s experiences, and hopefully it can help to bring a greater understanding of such important issues to both our patrons and the broader community in general.”

Two Planks’ August: Osage County runs through Oct. 29. Performances are held at the United Methodist Church of Monroe, 515 Cutlers Farm Road, Friday and Saturday beginning at 8 p.m., with a final, Sunday matinee at 5 p.m. Discounted, advance-sale tickets are $20 general admission, $18 for students and seniors, and are available on the company’s website, www.twoplankstheater.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the night of any show for $25 general admission, $20 for students and seniors.

Information on the show’s talk-back panelists and their organizations can be found online at www.counselingandlearning.com/ and www.smartinc.org/.