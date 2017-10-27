Police Log: Oct. 16-Oct. 22

The Monroe Police Department responded to 24 alarms, 25 medical emergencies and three 911 hang-ups between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22.

Monday, Oct. 16

7:48 a.m. — Jenean Eugenia Mack, 49, of New Haven, turned herself in on a warrant for charges of fifth-degree larceny. Police said Mack was a caregiver for a local resident in July

when she stole checks and a ring. Police said Mack attempted to fraudulently cash the checks.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

8:49 a.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Stanley Road. No injuries were reported.

4:04 p.m. — Police said a two-vehicle accident led to the arrest of Benedict Jacobellis Jr., 66, for driving under the influence. According to police, Jacobellis was driving along Route 25 near Country Pizza when he rear-ended another vehicle. Police said officers detected an odor of alcohol on Jacobellis’s breath, and he then failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested for driving under the influence and following too closely. He posted a $500 bond and was scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Oct. 24. No injuries were reported in the accident.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

5:31 p.m. — Jaquane Scales, 26, of Bridgeport, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny related to an incident at Cross Hill Cleaners, 500 Route 111, on Aug. 19. Police responded to the business that morning and found pry marks on the rear door and that some $100 in cash and checks was missing. Police said she attempted to fraudulently cash some checks at a check-cashing business in Bridgeport. After a thorough investigation, police said officers identified Scales, a former employee of the business, as a suspect. Scales was picked up on the warrant by Stratford police and taken to Monroe police headquarters. Scales was unable to post $30,000 bond and was immediately taken to Superior Court for arraignment.

7:40 p.m. — Antonio Jose Daeira, 18, of Church Street, Monroe, was arrested for possession of marijuana under four ounces after a traffic stop by Monroe police. Police said he also received an infraction for possession of alcohol by a minor. He posted a $500 bond and was released into the custody of his parents.

Thursday, Oct. 19

3:25 p.m. — Miguel Torres, 29, of Bridgeport, was charged with operating under suspension and failure to drive in a proper lane. Police said another driver called and reported a vehicle driving erratically. The driver gave a description of the vehicle, said police, and it was later found and pulled over on Route 25. Torres was released on a promise to appear in Superior Court.

4:28 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Route 25. No injuries were reported.

Friday, Oct. 20

11:48 a.m. — One vehicle hit a parked vehicle in the parking lot at Northeast Laser Engraving off Route 25. No injuries were reported.

1:41 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Highland Drive. No injuries were reported.

3:10 p.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 25. No injuries were reported.

Saturday, Oct. 21

12:21 p.m. — Police are investigating a report of a damaged motor vehicle at a Stony Brook Drive home. The owner told police that another vehicle hit her vehicle sometime overnight and left the scene.

Sunday, Oct. 22

11:57 a.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 111 near Route 34. No injuries were reported.

2:27 p.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 25 near Pepper Street. No injuries were reported.