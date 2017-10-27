P&Z weighs two paving company projects, new state law

A local paving contractor needs a green light to build a new outdoor storage yard — but the Planning & Zoning Commission directed its project engineer back to the drawing board.

The move took place at P&Z’s meeting last Thursday and involves a parcel at 124 Enterprise Drive. The undeveloped 3.2-acre lot is in the Pepper Street Business Park. Its owner, M&J Videira Paving, wants to construct bins on the property to store paving materials — including gravel, sand, reclaimed asphalt, and tree stumps.

Plans call for landscaping, to screen the business at hand from the road, as well as a storm water treatment basin in the parcel’s southwest corner.

“The applicant is happy to add more landscaping to comply with landscape buffer requirements,” said Kevin Solli of Solli Engineering, the project’s engineer. “There is existing vegetation that limits visibility to the site. Our plan would increase that buffer.”

Solli originally sought the commission’s approval to use gravel for the driveway into the facility,

but agreed to instead pave the area at the request of P&Z. Several commissioners voiced concern that with a gravel surface, wastewater would be less likely to reach the treatment basin.

“We can’t waive that requirement [to pave the yard],” said P&Z Chairman William Porter.

Another potential stumbling block for the proposal arose in response to an earlier letter by P&Z

Administrator William Agresta, in which he called the plans to install portable toilets at the site

“unacceptable.” Solli and the owner’s attorney, Pat Sullivan, argued that use of the storage yard would be seasonal, as is the paving business, with most activity taking place in the summer and fall. Instead, the owner will likely need to install a permanent restroom building at the site, with a connection to a septic tank.

Other requests were less contentious. Agresta’s letter also called for the planting of more trees adjacent to the entry to the facility, which would hide the area where stumps would be placed. Solli agreed to insert additional trees into his design. He also pointed out that the property’s contour will hide much of it from view.

Solli also agreed to install a handicapped-designated parking space on the site as well as to install curbing along the pavement, which would help direct water into the treatment basin.

P&Z alternate Commissioner Bruno Maini asked whether an onsite office trailer would be erected at the site. Solli replied that no such structure is in his plans, nor is any permanent lighting. The revised plans will be discussed at the P&Z’s Nov. 2 meeting.

Separately, P&Z approved a plan to repave a road leading to 35 Corporate Drive. This was a last-minute addition to the commission’s agenda and was sought to enable the building to be occupied this winter by its new tenant, NBC Universal.

The project’s engineer was unsure whether the paving contractor would be able to also repave the facility’s parking lot. The commission gave its approval with one condition: that any remaining paving work be complete by June 1.

The P&Z Commission spent the balance of the meeting discussing the ramifications of a new state law that permits temporary structures to be installed at residential properties to facilitate at-home care for the elderly and infirm. The commissioners voted to schedule a townwide hearing on the measure. The date will be announced in an upcoming edition of The Monroe Courier.