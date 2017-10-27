Household hazardous waste collection

Residents can dispose of their hazardous household waste on Oct. 28 at 307 Indian Ledge Park Drive in Trumbull from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Residents should note that they are limited to disposing 20 gallons or 20 pounds of waste per household. The collection team also notes that they reserve the right to refuse unidentified materials and large amounts of hazardous materials.
Residents can dispose of the following:
oil-based paints
pesticides, herbicides, insecticides
carburetor cleaners
brake fluids
stains and varnishes
lawn care products
transmission fluids
car waxes
paint thinners and strippers
flea powder
full or partially full Aerosol cans
wood preservatives
moth balls
rubber cement
airplane glue
resins, rosins and adhesives
spot removers
photo chemicals
chemistry sets
furniture, floor and metal polishes
dry cleaning solvents
hobby supplies/art supplies
rug and upholstery cleaners
lighter fluids
rechargeable (Ni-Cd) batteries
oven, toilet bowl and drain cleaners
septic tank degreasers
camera batteries
swimming pool chemicals
engine degreasers
thermostats and thermometers
fluorescent light bulbs
waste fuels (kerosene, gasoline)
Fertilizer
plastic roof cement
masonry waterproofing
joint compound
What not to bring:
cooking oil
latex paints (allow to dry then put in garbage)
smoke detectors
radioactive materials
auto batteries and tires
unknown gases
empty aerosol cans
motor oil and antifreeze
controlled substances
household batteries
pathological material
PCB capacitors
ammunition
fireworks
explosives
pharmaceutical/medical wastes
electronics, computers, or VCRs
Asbestos
sharps/needles
propane tanks
prescription drugs
compressed gas cylinders
How to safely transport hazardous materials
Leaking or broken containers must be contained; bring materials in original containers (securely closed); sort and pack separately oil paints, pesticides and household cleaners; pack containers in sturdy upright boxes and pad with newspaper if necessary; never mix chemicals together; pack your car and drive directly to the collection site; never smoke or eat while handling hazardous materials; do not place waste in a garbage bag; do not allow children to touch hazardous materials; and do not leave vehicle unless instructed to do so.
For more information, please visit the Monroe Department of Public Works’ website at www.monroect.org or call the office at (203) 452-2814, Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.