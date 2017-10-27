Household hazardous waste collection

Residents can dispose of their hazardous household waste on Oct. 28 at 307 Indian Ledge Park Drive in Trumbull from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents should note that they are limited to disposing 20 gallons or 20 pounds of waste per household. The collection team also notes that they reserve the right to refuse unidentified materials and large amounts of hazardous materials.

Residents can dispose of the following:

oil-based paints

pesticides, herbicides, insecticides

carburetor cleaners

brake fluids

stains and varnishes

lawn care products

transmission fluids

car waxes

paint thinners and strippers

flea powder

full or partially full Aerosol cans

wood preservatives

moth balls

rubber cement

airplane glue

resins, rosins and adhesives

spot removers

photo chemicals

chemistry sets

furniture, floor and metal polishes

dry cleaning solvents

hobby supplies/art supplies

rug and upholstery cleaners

lighter fluids

rechargeable (Ni-Cd) batteries

oven, toilet bowl and drain cleaners

septic tank degreasers

camera batteries

swimming pool chemicals

engine degreasers

thermostats and thermometers

fluorescent light bulbs

waste fuels (kerosene, gasoline)

Fertilizer

plastic roof cement

masonry waterproofing

joint compound

What not to bring:

cooking oil

latex paints (allow to dry then put in garbage)

smoke detectors

radioactive materials

auto batteries and tires

unknown gases

empty aerosol cans

motor oil and antifreeze

controlled substances

household batteries

pathological material

PCB capacitors

ammunition

fireworks

explosives

pharmaceutical/medical wastes

electronics, computers, or VCRs

Asbestos

sharps/needles

propane tanks

prescription drugs

compressed gas cylinders

How to safely transport hazardous materials

Leaking or broken containers must be contained; bring materials in original containers (securely closed); sort and pack separately oil paints, pesticides and household cleaners; pack containers in sturdy upright boxes and pad with newspaper if necessary; never mix chemicals together; pack your car and drive directly to the collection site; never smoke or eat while handling hazardous materials; do not place waste in a garbage bag; do not allow children to touch hazardous materials; and do not leave vehicle unless instructed to do so.

For more information, please visit the Monroe Department of Public Works’ website at www.monroect.org or call the office at (203) 452-2814, Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.