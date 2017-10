Masuk High’s girls volleyball team won its 11th straight match to end the regular season with a 3-0 victory over Bassick High on Wednesday.

Seeded third in the SWC playoffs, coach Bryan Coloma’s 15-5 Panthers will visit No. 3 Pomperaug in the quarterfinals on Monday at 6 p.m.

Rebecca Rancourt had 13 aces and 20 assists in the win over Bassick.

Alli Lichvar had eight aces and six kills.

Courtney McCoy had four kills and nine service points.