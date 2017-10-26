Masuk spikers take win 11-match streak into playoffs

The Masuk High girls volleyball team will carry an 11-match winning streak, and 15-5 overall record into its SWC quarterfinal round match with Pomperaug in Southbury on Monday at 6 p.m.

“We’re just trying to be ready for everyone and play every point the best we can,” said coach Bryan Comola, whose team had won in the minimum three games five times during this winning streak.

That includes 3-0 victories over New Milford on Monday and New Fairfield on Friday.

Against the Green Wave, Maria Castro-Rodriguez had eight digs and an ace, Ana Castro-Rodriguez had 19 assists, six digs and two aces and Paige Hine had six kills, five aces and a dig.

Against the Rebels, Hine had 26 service points, 11 aces, six kills and a block. Maria Castro-Rodriguez had four aces, six digs and nine service points. Ana Castro-Rodriguez had two aces, 20 assists and six digs.

Masuk, in its match two days earlier, edged Joel Barlow of Redding, which previously was unbeaten in SWC play and had only lost its non-conference clash with Newtown (last year’s SWC runner-up and a team Masuk also defeated this fall).

Ana Castro-Rodriguez had 40 assists to lead the Panthers to the 3-2 (16-25, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12) victory over visiting Barlow.

Maria Castro-Rodriguez had 27 digs and three kills. Brianna Craig had 12 kills and seven blocks.

If the Panthers need an extra boost of confidence heading into their match with Pomperaug, who upended them 3-1 earlier, Masuk can turn to the fact it lost 3-0 to Barlow on Sept. 11 and the team seems to be peaking at the right time.

Libero Maria Castro-Rodriguez, outside hitter Alexandra Lichvar and setter Rebecca Rancourt are the team’s captains and have played key roles in this success.

“They’re all leaders in their own way. They help us on and off the court. They help us stay under control and work to get better,” Coloma said.

Coloma, whose team went 9-11 last year before falling to Weston in the SWC quarterfinals, is not surprised by this season’s winning ways.

“We knew at the beginning of the year we could be competitive. How competitive we could be depended on their work and how hard we played,” Coloma said.

To this point, a strong work ethic is paying off.

“I’m pleased with how the girls are handling situations. They’re going into practice hard,” Coloma said. “I think if we play at the level we can play, we can hang with anyone. We can get better in every single way. I think our offense has been clicking, but it can always get better.”