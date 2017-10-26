WMNR election coverage

Radio Station WMNR plans a special Fine Arts Forum on Monroe’s Nov. 7 elections. The presentation airs Sunday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. and runs for one and a half hours or as time is needed.

WMNR has offered time to the candidates for Monroe’s elected positions where there is a challenger. These positions are on the Town Council, Board of Education, Planning and Zoning and Board of Finance. Timely questions will be posed to the candidates so they can express their positions on topics of concern to the town.

The three candidates for first selectman — Ken Kellogg (R), Dan Hunsberger (D) and William Bennett (Unaffiliated) — appear separately the following week, Sunday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The candidates are being given a half-hour hour each to express their position on questions of critical interest to the town.

WMNR can be found on the FM dial in the Monroe area on 88.1 MHz and 90.1 MHz. The WMNR internet feeds air regularly scheduled music programs. John Babina is MC for the show, posing questions to the candidates.